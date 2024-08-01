EndBadGovernanceProtest: Heavy Security in Ikorodu, Shops, Banks Close

The beehive of activities associated with Ikorodu, a suburb of Lagos, was missing as the much publicised nationwide protest began on Thursday, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A NAN correspondent who monitored the area observed that the atmosphere within the town was peaceful with fewer vehicular activities, closed stalls and heavy security presence.

At the popular Sabo Market, skeletal trading activities were ongoing, as gates into the market were locked as at 10.30 a.m. except for the main gate along Sabo-Itumoja Junction.

A visit to Ladega Market, off Ayangburen Road, showed closed stalls, deserted streets, however, some traders were noticed loitering around.

Mrs Shukura Hassan, a teacher, said she visited the market with the hope of getting some groceries but was disappointed to meet the shops locked.

“Initially, I thought the locked stalls was because of the usual Thursday environmental sanitation,” she said.

Also, a visit to the interstate park at Ikorodu Garage, showed buses calling passengers to locations such as Ijebu-Ode, Sagamu, Abeokuta, Ibadan, among others.

However, a check at Peace Mass Transit Park showed absence of travelers, buses parked down and people discussing outside the gate.

At the reception office, a man who identified himself as Kenneth, said, “We are not working today, check back tomorrow.”

The crowd and long queues usually associated with the BRT Terminal at Ikorodu Garage was missing as few BRT buses were seen with few passengers boarding.

NAN reports that security officials were observed patrolling in their vehicles and heavy presence of Police, Nigeria Civil Defence, LNSC among other security officials were seen at the Ikorodu RoundAbout to ensure peace within the area.

Banks along Lagos Road and Ayangburen Road were shut with some customers seen using the ATM for transactions. (NAN)