Team Nigeria Captain, Opeyori, Aims High Today in Badminton

Femi Solaja

Team Nigeria’s captain, Anuoluwapo Opeyori has remarked that the victory of Nigeria’s D’Tigress over Australia in the Paris 2024 women’s basketball tournament has inspired him that he can achieve a lot if he is determined.

The Nigerian star will be aiming to better the performance of the team after a string of unimpressive results from the individual events by the country’s representatives.

The quartet of Quadri Aruna, Olajide Omotayo, Offiong Edem and Fatimo Bello all tasted defeat in their respective opening matches in the table tennis just as Adam Olaitan Olaore lost in the 92 kg at the boxing arena on Sunday but this afternoon, Opeyori will attempt to improve.

He expressed in Paris that the win by the D’Tigress was soul-lifting considering that the Australians are rated higher than Nigeria in the FIBA ranking.

He takes to the court this Tuesday as he faces Switzerland’s Tobias Kunzi in a Group N contest that also has China’s Li Shifeng. This is a Round of 16 contest.

His match against Kunzi will hold at 7.30 pm local time (6.30 pm in Nigeria) at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena.

Only one of the trio will advance to the next round.

Opeyori’s opponent, Tobias Kunzi this Monday lost his first match to the seeded Chinese player, Li Shifeng. It was a two-straight set of 21-13 in each set.

Opeyori will meet the seeded Li Shifeng on Wednesday.