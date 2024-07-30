Ndume Rejects New Office Allocation

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Former Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume, has rejected the new office allocated to him by the Committee on Senate Services, chaired by Senator Sunday Karimi (APC, Kogi West).

Ndume, in a letter to the committee, a copy of which was sighted by THISDAY on Tuesday, said he would only occupy an office on the fourth floor being a high ranking senator.

The letter dated July 30, 2024, and signed by his Chief Confidential Secretary, Shuaibu Gawu, explained that offices are traditionally allocated based on seniority.

Part of the letter, addressed to the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, and titled ‘Re: Office Allocation’ read: “I am directed to inform you that, Distinguished Senator Mohammed All Ndume has rejected the allocation of office number 3.10 by the committee.

“This is because offices are traditionally allocated on seniority basis.

“Senator Ndume is the most Senior Senator after Sen Ahmad Lawan and will only occupy an office on the fourth floor.”

Attempts by THISDAY to speak with Ndume on the matter on Tuesday failed because the senator, who is said to be attending an ECOWAS Parliament session in Ghana, could not be reached on phone.

However, a ranking senator, who is a current principal officer, said that Ndume actually deserves an office on the fourth floor.

The senator, who spoke on conditions of anonymity, said: “Ndume is a ranking senator. He deserves to be on the fourth floor just like former senate president, Ahmad Lawan.”