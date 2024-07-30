Edo 2024: Orhionmwon Endorses Ighodalo for Governor

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The people of Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State yesterday threw their weight behind the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the upcoming governorship election in the state, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, and his running mate, Osarodion Ogie.

Speaking on behalf of the party members and supporters in Urhonigbe during the PDP ward-to-ward campaign visit to the Orhionmwon Local Government Area, Chief Wilson Ogieva, said that following the overwhelming track records of Ighodalo and Ogie, the people of the area have decided to work for the party’s victory in the election.

He said: ‘We have all resolved that our votes is going to be one way for the PDP in Urhonigbe North and South wards.

“This large crowd of people today (Monday) is a reflection of our resolutions to vote en masse for the PDP in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State.

“PDP has continued to bring development to the state and our people unlike the APC who are known for bringing hunger and suffering to the people. Very soon, we are going to make Urhonigbe a one party system town.”

Addressing the large crowd who donned different colourful PDP attires, the party standard bearer, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, said the Edo State Government has concluded plans to bring an ethanol company to Orhionmwon which will further provide empowerment and employment to the people.

He advised the people to further embrace cassava farming in the area, stressing that the ethanol company billed to start operations in Orhionmwon would be using cassava for its ethanol productions

The candidate said: “This ethanol company which will be the number one ethanol company in Nigeria will be using cassava for its ethanol production. This will further boost the peoples’ living and economic conditions.

“We promise you people that by the time we are given the opportunity to run government in this state, there would be a huge difference and the people would be happy for it.”

While advising the people not to be deceived by other political parties vying for the governorship position in Edo State, Ighodalo said: “Don’t allow anybody to come here and deceive you because somebody who can do something for you is somebody who has done something good for you before. Not the one that has done nothing good for you before.”

On his part, the PDP deputy governorship candidate, Osarodion Ogie, expressed appreciation to the people for leaving their businesses to come out in their large numbers to receive them.

He explained that the reason for their visit to Urhonigbe was informed by the party’s desire to further better the life of the people and bring development to the state.

According to him, “Some political parties are busy stockpiling guns and other weapons for the election without campaigning to the people but we have decided to campaign to the people and sell our manifesto to them on the need for them to vote for us.

“We are preoccupied with the development and progress of Edo State. We are only concerned with what will bring more development to the people.”

Speaking on behalf of hundreds of defectors to the PDP in the area, Chief John Omoruyi, otherwise known as ‘Hurricane’, and Mr. Edoba Honesty, promised to add more value and ensure that PDP record landslide victory in the election.

Other areas visited by Ighodalo and his entourage include Ugu, Evbueosi and Ugo wards.