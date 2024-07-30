48 Hours to Go, Countrywide Interventions against Protests Mount, Youths Adamant

•Tinubu approves creation of youth secretariat for FCT, soldiers take over Abuja roads

•Akpabio,Abbas summon emergency plenary for tomorrow as Barau, Kalu, Sani urge restraints

•Afenifere insists it’s not in support of rally

•Sani, Diri, Ekiti govt beg demonstrators

•HURIWA tells FG to stop creating panic

•CSOs defend right to peaceful assembly

•Delta monarch enjoins youths to shelve idea

•Ohanaeze youth declares no protest in S’east

•NYCN demands subsidies on food, others

•APC chairmen to mobilise against protest

By Our Reporter





Interventions have continued to scale up ahead of the planned 10 days nationwide protest against hardship and bad governance under President Bola Tinubu, who assumed office nearly months ago, on May 29, 2023.

Although without known faces or identifiable leadership, some youths in the country had announced countrywide protests several weeks ago against the current economic difficulties in the land.

But the federal government and several stakeholders stood against the idea, worried that it could be hijacked and turned violent as was with some previous experiences.

However, while many prominent Nigerians, institutions, groups, and some government functionaries asked that the proposed demonstration be shelved, and the president be given more time to try to resolve the issues raised, some among the youth insisted on going ahead with the protest.

Part of the latest interventions was Tinubu’s approval for the creation of a youth secretariat for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to mitigate tension among the youth.

FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, disclosed the measure yesterday in Bwari Area Council during a town hall meeting to dissuade the youth of Bwari and AMAC from joining the planned nationwide demonstrations billed to commence on Thursday.

The proposed youth secretariat would be the equivalent of a state ministry and will be headed by a mandate secretary on the same level as a state commissioner.

Wike told the town hall meeting, “I have good news for you. Following your complaints, I approached the president and he has graciously approved the creation of a youth secretariat for the FCT.”

The minister also said he had referred to the president the residents’ complaint about a Public Complaints Commission appointment, which was held by an FCT youth, but was later taken to Kogi State.

He stated that the president had assured him that he would look into the matter and make amends.

Wike, who addressed the meeting after inspecting a 29-kilometre road construction in Paikon Kore in Kwali Area Council, also said approval had been given for the creation of one additional police station in each of the six area councils in order to improve security.

He said, “Security is a critical priority in the renewed hope agenda. One police station each has been approved to be built in each area council.”

On the issue of maginalisation, as alleged by the youth of Bwari Area Council, Wike said, “Nobody likes injustice, that is what informed my policy of spreading amenities. When you are happy, allow your neighbour to be happy too, that is what brings peace.”

Wike urged the youth of Bwari and AMAC not to join the planned nationwide protests, saying, “An economy that was down for decades cannot be fixed in one year, give us time.”

Meanwhile, there was intense tension in Abuja yesterday, as fierce-looking soldiers took over some of the roads to forestall breakdown of law during the nationwide protest.

A company of soldiers in armoured personnel vehicles fitted with guns paraded major roads of Bwari Area Council.

The story was the same at Abuja-Keffi Road, where a roadblock mounted by soldiers for a stop-and-search exercise, early in the morning by Mogadishu Barracks, before AYA Junction, caused a heavy traffic jam that extended to Karu and Nyanyan.

Akpabio Summons Emergency Plenary as Senators, Barau, Kalu, Sani Urge Restraint

As part of the interventions to try to forestall the proposed protests, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, summoned an emergency plenary of the upper chamber for Wednesday.

The notice of the sitting was contained in an internal memorandum from Senate Clerk, Mr. Chinedu Akubueze.

The nemo read, “Dear Distinguished Senators, the President of the Senate, His Excellency, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, GCON, has directed that an emergency plenary sitting of the Senate be convened on Wednesday 31 at 12 noon.

“Distinguished Senators are requested to make all necessary arrangements to attend as issues of national importance will be discussed.

“We regret all inconveniences that this interruption of the recess will cause. Thanks for your usual understanding.”

The Senate and House of Representatives had on July 23 commenced their recess, which will end on September 17.

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, appealed to organisers of the planned nationwide protest to reconsider their decision and shelve the idea so that the peace in the country would not be disrupted.

Barau, who is the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, said Tinubu was making genuine efforts to address the country’s challenges.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, the deputy senate president urged promoters of the demonstrations to give the government more time to implement its programmes and policies as captured in the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Similarly, Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatisation, Orji Kalu, urged Nigerians to exercise restraint over the proposed nationwide protests.

Kalu stated, “I stand with you, but with peace through conversations and dialogue without going the path of violence to resolve whatever issues we have.

“This is a great country, and we are not going to bring it down with any act of violence where discourse can win and bring all of us together.”

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Mohammed Musa, also appealed to his constituents to embrace peace and dialogue instead of participating in the planned national protest against hunger and high cost of living.

Musa, in a statement circulated to his constituents on Sunday, said, “Nigeria stands at a critical juncture in the light of the call for national protest.” He urged the organisers and participants “to embrace peace and dialogue as the paramount instruments for resolving our differences and addressing our grievances”.

In the statement titled, “Appeal for Peace and Dialogue in the Face of National Protest,” Musa expressed the belief that “Constructive engagement with the government, rather than confrontation, is the most effective means of achieving our objectives and propelling our nation towards stability and prosperity”.

House to Reconvene Tomorrow

The House of Representatives, too, was slated to reconvene on Wednesday over issues of national importance, particularly, the proposed protests.

According to a statement by Chairman of House Committee on Media and Publicity, Hon. Akin Rotimi, the directive was issued by Speaker of the House, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

Rotimi said, “Honourable members have been duly summoned from their respective constituencies to attend this crucial session. This directive was communicated through an internal memorandum issued by the Clerk of the House, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, Esq., on Sunday.

“The House had commenced its annual recess on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. The annual recess provides Honourable Members with the opportunity to engage extensively with their constituencies, ensuring that the legislative process remains attuned to public input.

“This period also allows for in-depth engagements at the grassroots, facilitating a deeper understanding of the constituents’ needs and priorities.

“It is, however, customary for the House to reconvene from recess to address pressing national issues. The forthcoming session will focus on critical matters requiring immediate legislative attention.

“Honourable Members are expected to make the necessary arrangements to ensure their presence.

“Additionally, the reconvening will facilitate a significant engagement with young Nigerians through a town hall meeting hosted by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D., on Wednesday at the National Assembly.

“Organised in collaboration with YIAGA Africa and Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), the town hall will bring together youth leaders, students from tertiary institutions, young professionals, and representatives from various youth organisations and civil society groups.

“The 10th House of Representatives remains steadfast in its commitment to representing the interests of the Nigerian people and advancing the nation’s development.”

Afenifere Not in Support of Planned Protest

Pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, said it did not support the planned protest.

In a statement issued in Akure yesterday by its national organising secretary, Abagun Omololu, Afenifere alleged that the planned protest had taken on a clear sinister dimension outside the tenets of constructive engagement.

Omololu said the group recognised that Nigerians were experiencing economic challenges and hunger, but contended that many countries were also battling a global economic downturn,

The statement said, “Afenifere acknowledges the realities of economic challenges and hunger in the land, while we also cannot deny that there is a global economic downturn ravaging most nations of the world, developed, developing or underdeveloped alike.

“We, therefore, call on the government at the federal and subnational levels to step up efforts to address these issues with all in their power. It is every citizen’s right to protest as a way of headlining their grievances to the government.”

Sani, Diri, Ekiti Govt Plead against Protest

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, his counterpart in Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, and the Ekiti State government pleaded against the proposed protest.

Addressing stakeholders at a town hall meeting yesterday in Kaduna, Sani stated, “in the last few weeks, some faceless groups have been perfecting plans to stage nationwide protests under the guise of demanding for good governance.”

He claimed the organisers’ strategies and tactics gave cause for worry, stressing, “People involved in genuine struggle or agitation cannot operate like cultists – there is definitely something sinister about their plans.”

The governor, however, admitted that Nigerians were going through economic difficulties.

“We are grappling with severe economic strains occasioned by years of economic mismanagement, corruption and lack of accountability,” the governor said.

Diri cautioned youths of Bayelsa State to be wary of failed politicians, who planned to use the protest to disturb the peace of the state.

Speaking during the 34th state security council meeting in Yenagoa, yesterday, Diri said security reports available to him indicated that politicians that lost the last governorship election in the state were plotting to cause mayhem.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as appealing to the youths to avoid being used by such politicians, saying they do not mean well for the state.

Ekiti State Government and the police command in the state also appealed to the youth and other stakeholders to shelve the protest and embrace dialogue in the interest of peace.

A stakeholders meeting organised by the Commissioner of Police, Adeniran Akinwale, in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, ahead of the protest, was attended by many stakeholders, led by traditional rulers, state and local government officials, religious leaders, artisans, road transport workers, youths, students, among others.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji, who was represented at the meeting by Special Adviser to the governor on Security Matters, Brigadier General Ebenezer Ogundana, appealed to the youths to shun the protest and embrace peace in the interest of the state.

Oyebanji acknowledged the economic challenges in the country but explained that the federal and state governments were doing everything possible to address the situation.

While calling on the stakeholders to give the government more time to implement its policies and programmes, Oyebanji expressed worry that the protest might be hijacked by criminal elements to unleash violence on the state.

The police commissioner said the meeting became necessary to engage the stakeholders and take feedback to the appropriate authorities for action.

Akinwale maintained that embracing dialogue by the aggrieved youths and citizens would be in the interest of the state and the country, stating that violent protest would be detrimental to the society.

Stop Creating Panic, HURIWA Tells FG

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) expressed concern over the creation of panic and tension by the federal government and the heads of security agencies in the country.

HURIWA stated that the persistent dissemination of misinformation by government officials aimed at demonising the proposed peaceful demonstrations had contributed to the heightened state of fear, apprehension, and panic among citizens.

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA said Nigerians expected that government officials ought to play the role of stabilisation as against being agents of misinformation, peddling of false information and unsubstantiated intelligence.

HURIWA urged the federal government and its officials to provide good leadership in the face of the decision by some aggrieved Nigerians to stage peaceful protests against bad governance and unprecedented corruption and hunger in the country.

Enugu CP Alleges Plan to Hijack Protest

Commissioner of Police in Enugu State Command, Kanayo Uzuegbu, warned against acts of violence and breach of public peace by individuals or groups in the name of protest.

Uzuegbu said the warning followed intelligence revealing sinister plans by criminal elements to infiltrate and hijack the planned protest, and unleash mayhem on law-abiding citizens and property in the state.

The police commissioner stated that the intelligence showed that hoodlums, as experienced during the violent EndSARS protests, intended to attack fellow citizens, destroy public and private property, and perpetrate acts of looting.

He reiterated the collaborative commitment of the police and other security forces to deal decisively with such criminal elements.

OPS Insists on Dialogue, Engagement

The Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN), including the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), disclosed its stance on the planned nationwide protest, saying it prefers dialogue to confrontation.

In a statement jointly signed by the organisations, the OPS reiterated the need for dialogue and engagement between the government and concerned citizens.

Other members of the OPS included the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Nigeria Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), and Nigerian Association of Small-Scale Industrialists (NASSI).

The statement read, “The Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN) has carefully considered the planned protest by certain citizens in response to current challenges affecting public welfare.

“As an apolitical umbrella body representing major business membership organisations in Nigeria, the OPSN prioritises the importance of dialogue and engagement between the government and concerned citizens.

“We firmly believe that open and constructive dialogue is the most effective tool for addressing the nation’s challenges and encouraging the desired changes. We urge all parties to embrace this path of dialogue to achieve meaningful and lasting solutions for the benefit of our country.”

Igboho: Protest Sponsors Working to Disintegrate Nigeria

Leader of Yoruba Nation Movement, Chief Sunday Adeyemi, otherwise known as Sunday Igboho, claimed that the planned protests by “some unknown and faceless individuals” was designed to disintegrate the country.

Igboho, in a statement, said, “Since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s assumed office on May 29th, 2023, he has implemented revolutionary policies, which his predecessors lacked the political will to pursue.

“These bold steps have, unsurprisingly, unsettled those who believe it is their birth right to rule Nigeria. And in response, there have been attempts to undermine his administration, particularly on social media, with the aim of creating discord between the government and the people.

“Recently, we have become aware of notices from unknown individuals threatening ‘10 days of rage’ beginning August 1st, 2024, under the slogan ‘Tinubu Must Go!’.

“While the right to peaceful protest is enshrined in our constitution, it does not extend to calls for an unconstitutional regime change.

“It is worth noting that during President Buhari’s eight-year tenure, there were no such protests for regime change from the South-west, even when our people faced oppression and atrocities by Fulani terrorists. Our protests were focused on protecting our communities, not on destabilising the country.

“The Yoruba Nation Movement and I firmly declare that we will not participate in any protest aimed at using the South-west as a battleground for political upheaval.

“We stand resolute in our belief that the Yoruba nation will not be a Launchpad for disintegrating Nigeria. We recognise that economic hardship is a global phenomenon, not unique to Nigeria.

“Since my release from the unjust detention orchestrated by former President Buhari and his then Attorney General of Federation, Abubakar Malami, I have travelled extensively across Europe, the Middle East, West Africa, and North America.

“Everywhere, people are facing challenges, and governments are implementing palliatives to alleviate these hardships. In Nigeria, PBAT’s government has introduced measures to reduce food prices and increased the minimum wage from ₦30,000 to ₦70,000, demonstrating a commitment to improving the lives of the working populace.

“Let us be clear: the protest is politically motivated. We call on all Yoruba people and well-meaning Nigerians to reject this movement. The Yoruba nation unequivocally opposes any such protests.

“Like President Buhari, President Tinubu must be allowed to complete his term in office. The path to change lies in democratic processes—through the ballot box or a referendum. Those who seek change must wait until the next elections in 2027.”

CSOs Defend Right to Peaceful Assembly

Coalitions of over 40 civil society organisations (CSOs), yesterday, issued statements reaffirming the fundamental right of citizens to peaceful assembly in Nigeria.

An alliance of 19 CSOs, in a joint statement, emphasised the importance of protecting such cornerstone of democracy by defending the right to peaceful protest.

They urged the authorities to guarantee the safety and rights of protesters. They also called on the judiciary and National Human Rights Commission to ensure that any subsequent legal proceedings were fair, just, and respectful of human rights.

The 19 groups, in their statement, titled, “The Right to Peaceful Protest: A Pillar of Democratic Governance as Constitutionally Guaranteed,” said, “In light of recent events and ongoing discussions surrounding the appropriateness of citizens expressing their dissatisfaction with government policies and actions, we, the undersigned civil society organisations, are compelled to reaffirm the fundamental right of citizens to peaceful protest as an essential pillar of democratic governance.”

Similarly, a consortium of more than 36 CSOs endorsed the planned protests. They warned that attempts by the authorities to suppress demonstrations through intimidation, excessive use of force, or unjust legal actions would not only be counterproductive and unacceptable but would also resisted.

The groups stated that protesting was a legitimate form of expression enshrined in international human rights instruments, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution (as amended), among others.

A statement jointly signed by Global Rights, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), 21st Century Community Empowerment for Youth and Women Initiative, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), Yiaga Africa, and 32 others, said protest allowed citizens to publicly voice their concerns.

They argued that protest further enabled the people to challenge injustice and participate actively in the democratic process.

The groups said protests served as a vital mechanism for holding leaders accountable and ensuring that the government’s actions reflected the will and needs of the people.

Shelve Protest, Delta Monarch Begs Youths

The Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom in Delta State, His Majesty, King Monday Obukohwo Whiskey, Udurhie 1, appealed to Nigerian youths to suspend the protest.

The monarch, who acknowledged the difficult economic conditions being protested against by the youth, stated, however, that Nigeria was too fragile for such protest considering the precarious security situation in the country.

The revered royal father made the appeal, weekend, in a letter addressed to Nigerian youths titled, “Nationwide Hunger Protest: My Appeal to Nigerian Youths.”

He observed that it was the right of Nigerian youths to embark on a peaceful protest, as enshrined in the country’s constitution, but expressed fears that such good intention could be hijacked by bad elements to cause unrest across the country.

Ohanaeze Youths: No Protest in South-east

The Youth Wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, announced that it would not take part in the planned nationwide protest.

Addressing newsmen after consultations with youths across the South-east, yesterday, president of the group, Chukwuma Okparaezeukwu, said the South-east had every reason to protest, ranging from the widespread economic hardship, massive youth unemployment and poor representation in governance.

Okparaezeukwu, however, stated that rather than protest, the youth had decided to engage with the federal government and governors of the South-east on the peculiar challenges of the region, with a view to finding lasting solutions to them.

Okparaezeukwu maintained that while the hunger protest was within the constitutional rights of the people and also justifiable, owing to the current state of affairs of the country, the protest could result in loss of lives and property of Igbo citizens that characterised the EndSARS protest of 2020.

NYCN Demands Subsidies on Food, Others

National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) called on the federal and state governments to provide subsidies on food commodities as part of efforts to ameliorate the economic hardship faced by Nigerians.

The national youth body stated that there was need for both the federal and state governments to swing into action to reduce prices of daily consumable goods, like bread, garri, beans, yam, rice, among others, to enable the downtrodden to feed.

NYCN Vice President (North East), Bishop Kanatapwa, made the call while addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja ahead of the August 1 nationwide protest.

Kanatapwa called on government to grant importers of consumable items tax holiday to help reduce prices of daily consumable goods.

The youth council admitted that Tinubu’s initiatives to enhance the national economy and update obsolete systems had substantially raised the cost of living, creating hardships for many, particularly the youth.

APC Chairmen to Mobilise against Protest

Forum of All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmen in the 36 states of the federation vowed to mobilise against anti-government protests scheduled to commence August 1.

The chairmen said they would embark on solidarity rallies across all political wards, local governments and state capitals, including Abuja, to re-echo the laudable projects and the programmes of Tinubu.

Secretary of the forum, Alphonsus Eba, while addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, said though things were tough today, their hope for a better tomorrow was assured through the Renewed Hope policies, programmes and projects being embarked on by the president.

Eba, who is Cross Rivers State APC chairman, said while protest was a constitutional right when done through the rule of law, security reports had, however, shown that it was counterproductive to embark on protest at this time, as there were sinister arrangements by some unpatriotic persons to hijack the protest.

Plateau Youths Dissociate from Protest

Coalition of Plateau Communities’ Youth Leaders dissociated themselves from the protest, citing ambiguity in the circumstances and motives behind it.

Addressing a press conference in Jos, the youths, led by Mr. Pololis Gyang, said, “As responsible youth leaders of our respective communities, we are deeply committed to the welfare and well-being of our people.

“We pursue these objectives with a foundation of equity and reciprocity, aiming for the peace and development of our communities. We recognise the devastating impact of the current hardship, pain, and distress our people are enduring.

“We cannot feign ignorance or indifference to the motives behind the call for the nationwide protest. We acknowledge the widespread hunger, hardship, and uncertainty regarding the state of our economy.

“However, the suspicious manner in which the protest is being orchestrated raises significant concerns. We believe that the right to protest is fundamental and inalienable, particularly in seeking better living conditions for our people. Nonetheless, we remain unconvinced by the motives of the organisers.”

NYSC: We’re Taking Necessary Steps to Protect Corps Members

The National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), yesterday, said it was taking necessary measures to guarantee the safety of all youth corps members ahead of the planned nationwide protest.

The NYSC position was necessitated by reports that the scheme had circulated memos to the effect that it would punish any corps member that took part in the protest and that it had also suspended the monthly biometrics clearance done by corps members as a result of the impending protest.

Director, Press and Public Relations (DPPR), Mr. Eddy Megwa, confirmed to THISDAY by telephone that the scheme had taken all the necessary measures to guarantee the lives and safety of corps members.

Megwa stated, “The life of one youth is worth more than the protest and we are doing everything necessary to guarantee the lives of our youths. You know these youths, we ask them not to travel at night and yet they still travel at night. If you have a younger one who is serving, would you ask the person to join the protest?”

ActionAid Expresses Concern over Alignment against Bad Governance Protest

ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) expressed concern over the alignment of many governors, politicians, traditional leaders, public office holders, and some high-net-worth individuals with the government’s stance against the planned protest.

ANN, in a statement, declared that it stood in solidarity with Nigerian youths as they planned a nationwide protest starting on Thursday, August 1.

The statement by Country Director of the nongovernmental organisation, Andrew Mamedu, said, “We firmly support citizens’ constitutional rights to peaceful assembly and protest.

“It is important to reiterate that every Nigerian has the inalienable right to voice their grievances and demand accountability from their government without fear of violence or retribution.”

Akpata Wants Peaceful Protest

The candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the forthcoming September 21 governorship poll in Edo State, Mr. Olumide Akpata, urged protesters to exercise their freedom of expression within the ambit of the law.

In a statement, Akpata called on all stakeholders – protesters, security agencies, government officials, and the general public – to approach the coming days with a sense of patriotism, responsibility, and unwavering commitment to the principles of democracy.

He said the country should use this moment as an opportunity to strengthen its democratic institutions to address pressing national issues, and move the country towards a more prosperous and equitable future.

Police Vow to Resist Violent Protest

Nigeria Police, yesterday, vowed to resist any form of violent protest in the country, while enumerating the severe negative effects that violent demonstrations can have on society.

A statement by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, highlighted several critical points that underscored the importance of maintaining peace and order during protests.

Signed by force spokesperson, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the statement said, “It is not only in Nigeria that there is hardship. It is a global meltdown. Is the government doing anything about it? Yes! This is what a responsive government will do.”

Egbetokun stressed that while the current economic challenges were not unique to Nigeria, the government was actively working to mitigate their effect and provide relief to the citizens.

Reflecting on the 2020 EndSARS protest, the IGP stated, “Where police stations were burnt down, criminals took over. Arms looted were in the wrong hands, and armed robbers took over. Women could no longer walk freely once it is 7pm.”

He warned that the destruction of police infrastructure led to a breakdown in law and order, leaving communities vulnerable to criminal activities.

The IGP said, “There are enough lessons to learn from previous violent protests in Nigeria. I urge citizens to remember the chaos and suffering that followed such events. Serious dangers come with unchecked demonstrations.”