Fubara Redeems N100m Bounty on Slain DPO, Angbashin, Police Recover Officer’s Body

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has redeemed the N100 million bounty he placed on the wanted kidnap kingpin and leader of Iceland cult group, Gift Okpara a.k.a 2Baba, who killed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ahoada East Local Government Area (LGA), Bako Angbashin.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olatunji Disu, disclosed this yesterday when he handed over the remains of Angbashin to his family.



Governor Fubara had pledged ₦100 million for anyone who would provide credible information that would lead to the arrest of 2Baba.

Angbashin was brutally killed by the notorious cult group with his body dismembered and buried in a shallow grave.

He was decapitated in Oduemude community in Ahoada East LGA on September 8, 2023.



However, acting on credible information, the police tracked and killed the wanted cult leader six months later during a raid in his hideout in Idu-Ekpeye in Ahoada and recovered his body a few days later in Ibrass forest also in Ahoada West LGA.

The state Police Command conducted a parade for the slain officer at their headquarters along Moscow Road yesterday under the supervision of Disu, who said the late Angbashin dedicated his life to fighting crime in the state.



He noted that the slain officer had arrested a notorious cult leader in the Ogoni axis of the state identified as Boboski.

Disu said: “He (Angbashin) was instrumental in arresting the notorious criminal, Boboski, who had terrorised motorists along the Akwa Ibom section of the East-West Road, and restored order to Bori and its environs by eliminating all forms of cultism when he was the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Bori.

“His gallantry and operational expertise led to his transfer to the Ahoada Division, where he was tasked with effecting the arrest of a most-wanted criminal, Gift Opara, also known as 2Baba.



“He employed all his skills and experience to apprehend 2Baba and his associates alive, and was on the verge of a breakthrough when he met the tragic event that resulted in his murder and dismemberment.

“Following the gory incident, the command was initially unable to recover the late SP Bako Angbashim’s remains. “However, we are now pleased to announce that we have successfully recovered his remains.

“Investigations into the murder of the late SP Bako Angbashim led the Command to launch an assault on those responsible, 2Baba and his cohorts.

“The operation resulted in the neutralisation of the suspects and the subsequent recovery of remains believed to be those of the late officer. To ensure closure for the bereaved family and the Police, a thorough examination was conducted to confirm the identity of the recovered remains,” he added.

The CP also thanked the Inspector General of Police (IG), Kayode Egbetokun, for his encouragement and support throughout the operation.

Receiving the casket containing the remains of the late DPO, the deceased elder brother, Dogo Angbashin, expressed happiness that his brother served the nation meritoriously as a police officer.

He also said the late Angbashin bequeathed a legacy of gallantry to the state police and the force in general.