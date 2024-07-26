Your Palliatives Economy Pushing Nigeria to Disaster, Tinubu Told

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The opposition African Democratic Congress(ADC) has come hard on President Ahmed Bola Tinubu over his economic policies, saying that he is running a “palliatives economy,” which would eventually ruin the nation completely.

The National Chairman of ADC, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, yesterday in Umuahia made known the party’s position on the current strangulating economic climate in the country since Tinubu administration came on board over a year ago.

He gave a damn verdict, noting that contrary to the optimism in the Presidency, there’s no visible light at the end of the tunnel for Nigeria in the foreseeable future.

“The problem (economic crisis) will continue in the next seven years if APC continues in power. Nigeria will go down,” Nwosu warned.

The ADC national leader, who was in Umuahia to officially open the newly acquired state secretariat of the party, blamed Tinubu for plunging Nigeria into spiraling economic and social upheaval with his adoption of palliative economy.

According to him, it was because of Mr. President’s belief in palliative economy that “without consultation he caused a major confusion by removing fuel subsidy” hence the economy is now running out of control.

Nwosu said to make matters worse, the Presidency “is not owning our realities” and has continued with extravagant spending, citing the N21 billion spent on renovation of the vice-president’s residence.

He further noted that “amidst hunger and deprivation” in the land, FG purchased vehicles for National Assembly member at N150 million unit cost, splashed N94 billion on pilgrimage, among other frivolous expenditures, thereby manifesting a loss of touch with reality.

“A leader must look at the realities on ground,” Nwosu stated, adding that “Tinubu government is living on false land.”

He lamented that Nigeria has fallen into the hands of people who lack the knowledge to manage a national economy hence Tinubu’s economic managers have been groping in the dark displaying their cluelessness to find solution to the economic crisis.

On the looming nationwide hunger protest, Nwosu said that ADC fully supports the expression of people’s frustration with Tinubu’s economic policies through peaceful protest.

According to him, the number of Nigerians taking the option of suicide “has skyrocketed” with people killing themselves either for lack of money to buy food or to take care of their health needs when sick.

He said that members of ADC were encouraged to join in the protest because they are Nigerians and they also feel the economic hardships brought about by thoughtless decisions of the APC controlled government.

The ADC national chairman warned FG and its security agencies against threatening people engaging in peaceful protest, adding that such threats would not work because of the desperate situation of things.

He said: “People are already mobilised because they are hungry. Those (already) down are not afraid of falling”.

Nwosu lampooned the ruling APC, saying that the party was built on the mentality of sharing money instead of creating wealth, adding that “politics is about building, not money-sharing mentality”.

He described ADC as “a party with a difference” which is waiting on the wings to gain power and rescue Nigeria from bad governance of bad leaderships that began with PDP and has continued with APC.

“In 2027, ADC will be 27 years and our flag will be hoisted in Aso Rock and most of the 36 states,” he predicted, adding, “that’s how this country can be saved”.

Nwosu urged ADC members whom he described as selfless missionaries to remain steadfast in their mission to “build a great state, a great system” by taking over the reins of power in Nigeria.

He said that the party was intentional in preparing the youth for leadership positions hence the establishment of youth development centre, adding that “the new crusade we want to launch is for people with clear hearts.”