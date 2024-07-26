Brazil Edge Super Falcons in Battle of Bordeaux

Femi Solaja

Nigeria Super Falcons began their return to the Olympic Games the same way it ended 16 years ago.

It was a hard-fought defeat to Brazil, the same team that beat them 3-1 in Beijing has come again to inflict a 1-0 defeat at the Bordeaux Stadium in France.

The Brazilian side who had suffered an embarrassing early exit at the last FIFA Women’s World Cup last year came into the contest with 10 wins out of 15 matches played, no doubt was the better side but struggled in the early stage of the match as Rashidat Ajibade tormented the South American side.

The Super Falcons were full of guts but a 37th-minute strike by Gabi Nunes separated the two-time Olympic silver medallists from the nine-time African champions.

Ajibade led the Falcons to the turf of the Stade Matmut Atlantique, as Nigeria’s flag was flown at the tournament for the first time in 16 years, and truly led from the front with some excellent runs down the left of the South Americans. But her teammates at the fore failed to read her moves correctly on the several occasions she sent the ball into the box.

Her final pass, after a brave run down the line in the 7th minute was blocked, and in the 16th minute, she was the initiator of a double-barrelled attack on the Brazilian goal that saw Chinwendu Ihezuo’s shot blocked and Christy Ucheibe’s follow-up punched away.

In the 20th minute, Chiamaka Nnadozie saved from the rampaging Portilho, and again read well a long-range drive by Gabi Nunes five minutes later. In the 36th minute, ageless Brazil captain Marta thought she had given her team the lead when she struck past Nnadozie as the Falcons’ defence failed to clear, but she was ruled offside.

Moments later, the Nigerian defence was again caught napping, and Gabi Nunes, set free by a wonder of a pass by Marta, fired past Nnadozie, the ball cantering in from the underside of the bar.

In the closing moments, the Falcons broke forward with a sweet team move, only for Jennifer Echegini’s lift to rise above the opposition goalpost.

On the hour mark, Marta’s dipping curl from the left was thwarted by the upright, and Nnadozie saved from Ludmila three minutes later.

Ajibade forced another smart save from the Brazilian goalkeeper in the 71st minute, and Ucheibe did the same with minutes left. But the Canarinhas held on to pick all three points in the evening.

Next up for the Super Falcons is a clash with world champions Spain – who defeated Japan 2-1 in Group C’s opener in Nantes on Sunday evening.

WOMEN FOOTBALL RESULTS

Canada 2-1 N’Zealand

France 2-0 Colombia

Germany 3-0 Australia

USA 3-0 Zambia

Spain 2-1 Japan

Nigeria 0-1 Brazil

HOW THEY STAND

P W D L GF GA GD Pts

Spain 1 1 0 0 2 2 1 3

Brazil 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3

Japan 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

Nigeria 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0