Tinubu Launches Nigeria Police Force Green Initiative

* Says it’ll prioritize innovation, drive nation’s transition to green economy

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday lauded the Nigeria Police Green Initiative, saying apart from mitigating the effects of climate change and encouraging eco-friendly practices, it will also prioritize innovation and partnerships that would drive the nation’s transition to a green economy.

He described the initiative as a novel approach that will also enhance the operational efficiency and capacity of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to combat crime, as well as maintain law and order in the country.

The president, who was represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, stated this when he officially launched the Nigeria Police Force Green Initiative in Jabi, Abuja.

The Initiative, a brainchild of the NPF, is targeted at promoting environmental sustainability within operations and facilities of the Force, as well as reducing the environmental footprint of their activities through the implementation of eco-friendly practices and the adoption of renewable energy sources.

Delivering the president’s address at the event, Shettima said no part of the world can feign ignorance of the realities of climate change whose consequences are everywhere.

President Tinubu noted that nobody or community in Nigeria is spared from the threat caused by climate change to the nation’s ecosystem, adding that this is enough to spur all and sundry to join in the implementation of solutions.

His words: “I, therefore, am delighted by this measure taken by a distinguished institution such as the Nigeria Police Force. Nigeria has been at the forefront of the global search for solutions to the devastations of climate change.

“We have always known that we cannot reach the target of aligning with international climate goals and reducing greenhouse gas emissions unless each person and stakeholder live up to their obligation.

“This is the promise we made to the world at the COP 28 conference in Dubai last year. Alongside other nations, we reiterated the urgent need for global cooperation to implement solutions that can stop and reverse the effects of climate change.”

Explaining why his administration is throwing its weight behind the Initiative, the president noted that: “The connection between climate change and security is a price we have paid enough.”

He further said: “The Nigeria Police Green Initiative, therefore, emphasizes our bid to prioritize innovation and partnerships as fundamental drivers for the nation’s transition to a green economy.

“This is an opportunity for you to transition the facilities of your institution to renewable energy sources and promote environmental awareness and education.

“As a strategic collaboration with NEA Energie Limited, a private sector entity, I believe this initiative will further facilitate local and international investments in green infrastructure, engaging communities and building local capacity in green technology across the nation.”

Earlier in his speech, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, described climate change as the most substantial threat to humanity, affecting everyday life, livelihoods and social-cultural existence.

He reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to international climate agreements, including the Paris Agreement and net-zero targets.

He noted that these efforts aim to reduce carbon emissions and minimize environmental impact.

Egbetokun outlined the NPGI’s key objectives to include “leveraging low-carbon, climate-resilient development to improve police infrastructure and operational efficiency, supporting the Federal Government’s economic reforms through green initiatives, improving the well-being of police personnel and their families, and developing closer relationships with local communities through climate change engagement”.

According to him, the initiative’s project portfolio “includes solar power installation at 5,000 locations, deployment of 840 electric vehicles and 605 gas-powered vehicles, installation of 14 electric vehicle charging stations and 38 gas refill stations, a tree-planting programme targeting one million trees, and engagement with up to five million community members”.

“The Nigeria Police Green Initiative is not only a moral imperative but also a strategic necessity,” Egbetokun added, emphasizing that the programme would contribute to clean energy adoption, energy efficiency and job creation, while reducing crime vulnerability.

In his goodwill message, a representative of the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, announced the ministry’s full support for the Nigeria Police Green Initiative, noting the link between environmental sustainability and national security.

“Sustainable waste management practices are key to creating a healthier, more resilient environment. Our ministry is fully committed to backing this initiative and will work closely with the Nigerian Police Force to provide necessary resources and expertise,” the minister stated.

He highlighted existing partnerships, including a recent collaboration with the Nigerian Defence Academy, as an example of the government’s commitment to environmental projects, even as he encouraged all members of the Nigerian Police Force to actively embrace green practices.

Also speaking, the Executive Vice-Chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Khalil Halilu, praised the initiative for its potential to contribute to Nigeria’s climate action commitments while improving the operational capacity of the police force.

He stated the plans by NASENI to mobilise financing and technical assistance to modernise police workshops nationwide, including the repair and activation of non-operational police assets.

The NASENI chief expressed readiness to put the agency’s expertise at the disposal of the Nigeria Police Force for the implementation of the Green Initiative.