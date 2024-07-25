EU, UNESCO Launch 2nd Phase of Teachers’ Education Programme in Six States

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The European Union (EU) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) have launched the second phase of its education programme – “Expand, Integrate and Strengthen Systems (EISS),” to build the capacity of teachers in Nigeria.

The EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms. Samuela Isopi, who spoke at the launch of the Programme in Abuja, explained that the second phase of the programme which focuses on teachers, complements the first phase, education and youth empowerment in North Western Nigeria, launched in 2023.

According to Isopi, the funding for both phases amounts to €45.4 million, under the Global Gateway Strategy to boost smart, clean and secure connections in digital, energy and transport sectors. It will also strengthen health, education and research systems across the world.

Isopi, represented by EU’s head of human development, Leila Ben Amor Mathieu, disclosed that the EU under EISS would partner six training colleges in Adamawa, Bayelsa, Enugu, Katsina, Plateau and Oyo.

Further according to her, the beneficiary states are expected to in turn reach out to a wider pool of teachers.

She said: “Why focus on teachers? Because teachers are the bedrock of education. They are the ones who inspire, nurture, and guide our future generations

“Investing in teachers is investing in our collective future. All over the world they play an essential role in shaping the minds and hearts of the next generation.

“However, in many countries, and in Nigeria in particular, teachers face numerous challenges, ranging from insufficient resources to the pressures of adapting to rapidly changing educational environments.

“Recognizing these challenges, the European Union has identified with the government the critical need to support Nigerian teachers in their professional development and personal resilience.

“By empowering teachers, we are not only enhancing the quality of education but also ensuring that students receive the guidance and support they need to succeed in an ever-changing world.

“Specifically, the initiative will fund the development and review of education policies and career paths for the teaching profession in Nigeria.

“It will also ensure that teachers’ capacity and resilience are enhanced through pre-service and in-service teachers’ education programmes as well as strengthen teacher-student collaboration and learning teams at school and community levels.

“This programme’s implementation is entrusted to our partner, UNESCO.”

UN Resident Coordinator, Mohammed Fall, while commending Nigeria’s effort to meet up with SDG goals, however lamented the high number of inadequately trained teachers in schools.

He noted: “A 2021 report by UNESCO Institute for Statistics, states that Sub-Saharan Africa faces the biggest challenge, with the lowest percentages of trained teachers in pre-primary (57%), primary (67%) and secondary education (61%) among all regions.

“The UNESCO Global report on Teachers 2023, notes that teacher attrition is a global concern: between 2015 and 2022, attrition rates of primary education teachers doubled around the world from 4.6 to 9 per cent.

“Regardless of the country’s income level, and even remuneration, teachers are leaving the profession within the first five years of practice. We must halt this worrisome trend.”

Speaking at the occasion, the Head of Abuja Office and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Representative to Nigeria, Mr. Abdourahamane Diallo, noted that the 2021 Education Sector Analysis by the Federal Government of Nigeria in collaboration with UNESCO IIEP, which assessed the status of education in the country and in Oyo, Adamawa, and Katsina states, reported that at least 20% of teachers in public basic education schools are not qualified to teach, and this number is nearly double in private schools.

He added that based on the 2018 Annual School Census, the report adds that out of the 64,000 teachers in public ECCDEs, about 16,000 (25%) do not have any professional training in education, making them unqualified to teach.

Two-thirds of teachers possess the NCE qualification which is the minimum requirement at this level. Teachers in public primary schools have a similar profile with about 24% having no professional training in education, and 6 in 10 holding the NCE.

In private schools, the share of untrained teachers is higher compared to public schools. More than half of teachers in private ECCDE (54%) have no professional training in education. In junior secondary, 35% of the teachers have no professional training at all, while 26% are underqualified.

He said that this project is therefore timely as it seeks to address early and frequent loss of skilled teachers to more lucrative professions due to opaque teacher recruitment and deployment policies, by strengthening government capacities to assess teaching needs and developing strong, evidence-based policies in relation to teacher recruitment, deployment, management, and professional development.

He revealed that the specific objectives of the project are: To review, strengthen and implement education policies and programmes by addressing teacher shortage and work conditions; reinforce and support individual teacher capacities (in-service and pre-service) by developing an expanded teacher education programme with a focus on resilience in fragile context; and build better teacher connections to their students and colleagues in the communities.

On his part, the Minister of Education, Prof. Mamman Tahir, maintained that teachers represent a significant milestone in the collective efforts to transform the educational landscape in Nigeria.

Represented by the Director Basic Education, Dr. Folake Olatunji-David, he commended the funding support from the EU, the technical support of UNESCO as well as the commitment of all the state governments involved in the programme.

“We all know that education is a cornerstone of national development and it is only through a well-structured and resilient education system that we can achieve the sustainable goal,” he said.

The minister who noted that the project was aimed at improving student attainment and the contribute to Nigeria’s human development through an increase in the number of qualified and resilient teachers, added that the project will help in addressing the challenges confronting teachers in the country.

His words: “We understand the challenges our teachers face, especially in fragile and demanding environments, such as ours. This project will provide them with the tools and support they need to excel.

“By strengthening our teachers and the teacher-education programmes and implementing robust teacher policies, we can ensure that our teachers are well prepared, they are adequately recruited, deployed and managed.”

While assuring the EU of the Nigerian government’s commitment to ensuring every child has access to quality education, the minister added that the six states benefitting from the programme will create models of excellence that can be replicated across the country.