Mbah to Lead Governors’ Roundtable as Commonwealth Investment Summit Opens in London

Oluchi Chibuzor

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah is to lead State Governors Roundtable on unlocking opportunities in Enugu and beyond as the 2025 edition of the Commonwealth Trade and Investment Summit, CTIS, opens in London Today.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, CWEIC, at the weekend.

CWEIC, which has an official mandate from the Commonwealth Heads of Government to facilitate trade and investment, boasts of a network of over 140 Strategic Partners from both the public and private sectors and helps build vital relationships that drive economic growth and development in the Commonwealth’s 56 member countries.

According to CWEIC, the 2025 edition of CTIS, which holds from Monday, April 7 to Tuesday, April 8 at the historic Mansion House in London, would bring together the Commonwealth business community with Heads of Government, senior ministers, and representatives of Commonwealth governments.

“Following the Commonwealth Business Forum (CBF) and Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa last October, this business-to-government summit will provide a platform to advance discussion, re-focus on critical issues, and ensure that Commonwealth business priorities are advanced.

“The Summit will feature plenary sessions and high-level roundtable discussions, supported by informal networking opportunities and one-to-one meetings, attracting some of the Commonwealth’s most high-profile participants. With over 400 delegates confirmed from more than 40 countries, CTIS 2025 is already heavily oversubscribed – highlighting the Commonwealth’s growing importance as a global network for trade and investment.

“In his capacity as Governor of Enugu State, HE Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah will be attending CTIS, and will lead a State Governors Roundtable on unlocking opportunities in Lagos and Enugu States. Theroundtable will also feature representatives from Acre Capital, Africa Exim Bank, British International Investment, Crown Agents Bank, KPMG, M&G Investments, Standard Chartered, and will provide an invaluable opportunity to tell Enugu’s story to the international business community,” CWEIC stated.