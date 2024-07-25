Edo 2024: Ighodalo Meets EU Delegation on Pre-election Watch

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Edo State gubernatorial election, Dr Asue Ighodalo, has played host to the European Union pre-election diplomatic watch delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS in his campaign office in Benin City, Edo State.

The meeting, which was at the request of the EU, according to a letter signed by the EU Ambassador, Samuela Isopi, was to discuss the September 21 election with Ighodalo and his running mate, Osarodion Ogie, as well as other stakeholders within the party.

The delegates said their mission was for pre-election assessment purpose basically to, “gain a sense of how the preparations are coming along, issues that require the attention of international partners such as the EU both for the purpose of the ensuring that the elections are violent free and in our deployment planning.”

In his reaction, Ighodalo thanked the members of the delegation for coming and assured them his party was ready for the election, and that it has been conducting issue-based campaigns.

According to him, this was being done within the ambit of the law by keenly following the instructions of the electoral regulatory body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He used the opportunity to urge the commission and the security forces to ensure they provide a level playing field for all the candidates so that the elections will be a true reflection of the will of Edo people.