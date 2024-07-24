Group Lauds Sanni’s Strides in Security, Sustainable Devts in Kaduna

Sunday Okobi

A group, Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI), has applauded Kaduna State Governor, Mr. Sanni Uba, for “creating an enabling environment for residents, visitors and investors alike in the state through his government’s deliberate policies that has enhanced safety of lives and property in the state.”

The Permanent Representative of the group to the United Nations, Mr. Olufemi Aduwo, in a statement recalled that Kaduna State used to be synonymous with violence and insecurity during the immediate-past government, “a situation where some notable politicians from the state and foreigners could not visit for fear of being attacked has now become a safe haven for all.”

Aduwo commended the governor, noting that his achievements are visible for all eyes to see, adding that democracy is synonymous with development.

According to him, without peace and security, no reasonable, sustainable development could be achieved, with reference to the sustainable development goal number 16 which focuses on peace and justice.

Aduwo, who is also the Chairman, CSO-Africa Countries Group of World Bank, Civil Society Policy Forum, said the exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment of the governor, fostering a peaceful and safe environment under his watch, has placed the state in a vantage position for foreign investors.

He said: “Governor Sanni Uba’s administration has implemented numerous initiatives and policies that have significantly contributed to reducing conflict, enhancing public safety, and promoting social harmony among the people.

“These efforts have created a stable and secure atmosphere, enabling both local communities and various stakeholders to actively engage in sustainable development projects.

“The peace and safety now prevalent in Kaduna State has laid a strong foundation for the successful attainment of the SDGs. From improving access to quality education and healthcare to promoting economic growth and environmental sustainability among others.

“Goal 16 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), embraces peace, justice, and strong institutions, these are important tools of development because it recognises that peace is fundamental to sustainable development.

“The goal aims to promote peaceful and inclusive societies by ensuring access to justice for all, building effective, accountable, and inclusive institutions at all levels.

“Enforcing non-discriminatory laws and policies, strengthening institutions to prevent violence and combat crime and terrorism.”

He added: “Today, the good people of southern Kaduna and other minority are safer and happier than before. We call on the immediate-past Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, to collaborate with the government in the ongoing investigation of how the resources of the state were used under his administration.

“This serves as a testament to the Governor’s visionary leadership and dedication to the well-being of his constituents.

“CCDI commends Governor Sanni for his tireless work in transforming the state into a beacon of peace and development. His commitment to inclusive governance and collaborative problem-solving has not only enhanced the quality of life for the people but also set a commendable example for other states in Northern Nigeria to follow.

“We are confident that under the governor’s continued leadership, the state shall remain a model for peaceful coexistence and sustainable progress.”