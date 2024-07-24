Customs Generates N80bn Revenue at Lagos Airport in Six Months

Chinedu Eze





The Murtala Muhammed Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service (N yesterday reported that it generated a revenue of over N80 billion from customs duty and other charges between January 1, and June 30, 2024.

The Command Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Michael Awe, who made this known during a media briefing held at the Area Command Headquarters, Hajj and Cargo Area of Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos, said the feat was possible because the Command reinforced its efforts built on the achievements of the previous year both in the area of revenue generation and in anti-smuggling activities.

“The Command from January to June, 2024 was able to collect a total duty of N80,351,299,068.00 on Customs duty and other charges. In comparison to the revenue collected same period in 2023, the revenue stood atN38,707,054,216.44, which clearly shows a progressive difference of N41,644,246,851.56, showing 107.5 per cent increase,” Awe said.

Since his assumption of office at the Customs Area Command, Awe, the system said, is noted to have brought up strategies in line with World Customs best practices that have aided the ease of doing business, trade facilitation, reduction of cargo clearance time and increase in revenue generation.

Also, the Command recorded export of goods with Export Value worth of N266,655,113.66 from the country, from January to June, 2024 with a Free On Board (FOB) value of $204,597.07.

Addressing journalists at the media conference, Awe reiterated the Command’s commitment to sustain and improve upon revenue generation in the second half of 2024.

Awe who sought the continuous cooperation of all stakeholders, assured of the Command’s commitment to promoting ease of doing business and trade facilitation.

The Controller also commended Officers and Men of Murtala Muhammed Area Command for their dedication to the noble course of combating smuggling and implored them to always adhere strictly to the rules of engagements while discharging their statutory duties.

He also appreciated the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi and his management team for always giving the Command the leverage to perform.