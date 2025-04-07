Expert: Nigeria Must Adopt Unified National Approach to Data Privacy to Mitigate Risks

Mary Nnah

A seasoned expert in risk management and cybersecurity, Onotole Erumusele, has sounded the alarm, calling for a unified national approach to data privacy to mitigate risks and safeguard citizens’ information.

Nigeria’s digital revolution is facing a critical juncture as experts warn that the country’s rapid adoption of emerging technologies is outpacing its data protection measures. Nigeria’s rapid adoption of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and the Internet of Things (IoT) is transforming every sector, from digital banking to telemedicine and innovative city initiatives. However, this progress is accompanied by increased cyber threats, data breaches, and public privacy concerns.

Erumusele noted that Nigeria has a chance to leap into a secure, data-centric future, but that leap must be grounded in solid strategies that safeguard citizens’ information and critical infrastructure. “The real danger isn’t just external attacks, but our lack of a unified national approach to data privacy,” he warned, adding. “We can’t let innovation race ahead of regulation.”

He added that as international standards like the GDPR and California’s CCPA raise the bar for data privacy, Nigeria must act swiftly to strengthen its regulatory landscape. While the Nigerian Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) marks progress, enforcement and awareness remain insufficient. Erumusele recommended creating a National Data Governance Strategy, aligning privacy, policy, and technology standards across sectors, clearly defining ownership, access rights, and compliance expectations.

Additionally, he suggests enhancing NDPR and regulatory oversight, expanding NDPR to cover emerging tech and cross-border data handling, empowering data protection authorities with technical expertise and actual enforcement capabilities, and building Cybersecurity Capacity Nationwide through national training programs and education. This includes launching national training programs for cybersecurity talent and integrating cybersecurity and privacy education into schools and public sector training.

Erumusele, in advising governments and private sector organisations, specialising in secure digital transformation, data governance, compliance, and supply chain management, is committed to responsible and ethical technology use in emerging markets.