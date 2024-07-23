MultiChoice,  Earthshot Prize Collaborate to Tackle Climate Change

MultiChoice, through MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF), in partnership with Earthshot Prize, a global environmental initiative, has hosted an event titled “Tackling Africa’s Climate Change Challenge” in Lagos.

The event, which took place in brought together representatives of EarthShot Prize, including CEO Hannah Jones, environmental innovators, enthusiasts and activists including Temilade Salami-Temi Global, Olumide Idowu, and other stakeholders to discuss how to achieve environmental sustainability in Africa.

Delivering the opening remark, Academy Director, West Africa, MTF, Atinuke Babatunde, highlighted the critical role of storytelling in tackling global environmental issues.

She said: “The Earthshot Prize exemplifies the power of human ingenuity in finding groundbreaking solutions to restore and protect our planet, and it is through innovation that we can transform challenges into opportunities. The MTF embodies this spirit by nurturing creative talent who use their skills to tell powerful stories and drive positive change.

She added: “The climate problem is not a one-person problem. Together, let us be inspired by these pioneering efforts and work tirelessly towards a sustainable and resilient future for all.”

Chief Executive Officer, Earthshot Prize, Hannah Jones, pointed out the urgency of addressing environmental challenges and emphasised the significance of the Earthshot Prize in promoting innovative solutions to restore and protect our planet.

“We face an unprecedented urgency to address the environmental challenges threatening our planet. The Earthshot Prize symbolises our shared commitment to finding and implementing innovative solutions. It is not just an award; it is a call to action. Together, we must act swiftly and decisively to restore and protect our natural world. Our future, and the future of generations to come, depends on the choices we make and the actions we take now,” Jones said.

The event highlighted the significance of the Earthshot Prize in driving change and explored integrating technology and community engagement in environmental solutions. It also addressed future opportunities and challenges in sustainability.

Also, the event showcased video presentations produced by students of the MTF- Revive the Ocean, featuring Achenyo Idachaba-Obaro, Founder CEO, Mitimeh, and Oyewole Talabi, founder Recycle9ja; Racing Against Time, a mini-documentary on the danger of plastic waste, and 2070; a short film featuring Winifred Obam and Eliana Uffot. All short films were shot and produced by students of the MultiChoice Talent Factory.

The Earthshot Prize, founded by the Prince of Wales, Prince William, is a global environmental prize designed to incentivize change and help repair our planet over the next ten years. Centered around five Earthshots – Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World, and Fix Our Climate – the prize aims to turn the current pessimism surrounding environmental issues into optimism by showcasing innovative solutions.