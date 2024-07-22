Zenith Bank Retains Position as Nigeria’s Number One Bank By Tier-1 Capital for Fifteen Consecutive Years
Tinubu Rejoices With THISDAY Newspapers MD, Eniola Bello At 60
Deji Elumoye in Abuja
President Bola Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to the Managing Director of THISDAY Newspapers, Mr Eniola Bello, who turns 60 on July 21, 2024.
Bello is a seasoned editor, columnist, and media leader.
The President, in a release issued on Sunday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, joined the Nigerian media community to celebrate the respected journalist whose columns continue to provoke thought and stir minds and consciences at home and abroad.
President Tinubu wished Bello good health and many more eventful years in his calling.