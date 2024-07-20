Nigerian, Emmanuel Mbahotu, Wins Russian National Medical Research University Scholarship

Agnes Ekebuike

Dr. Emmanuel Chijioke Mbahotu, a 26-year-old Nigerian who hails from Ndibinihu Obokwu Obizi Ezinihitte Mbaise, Imo State, has been awarded a prestigious scholarship at the Russian National Medical Research University, also known as Pirogov Medical Research University Moscow, to specialise in heart surgery.

Mbahotu distinguished himself as the top student in the 2024 graduating class at the Russian National Medical Research University.

Currently, he holds the position of inspector of works at the Global Institute of Medicine within the university’s international school of medicine. With a full scholarship for a PhD in heart surgery, along with full-time employment and citizenship, Mbahotu is poised for a future filled with endless possibilities.

Born in Park Royal, London in 1997, Emmanuel embarked on his educational journey at Cursen Crescent Nursery in Willsden Green before continuing his studies at St. Leo Primary School in Ikeja.

At the age of 13, he began his academic pursuits at Godfrey Okoye Catholic University, where he obtained a 2nd Class Upper Degree in Biochemistry at the young age of 17. In 2017, he ventured to Moscow to pursue an MBBS programme after gaining experience with the NYSC and working as a lab technologist at Pamo Hospitals in Port Harcourt, a hospital established by the former governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili.