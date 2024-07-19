  • Friday, 19th July, 2024

Niger Announces N20,000 Wage Award for Civil Servants

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Bago, has announced another N20,000 wage award for all category of civil servants in the state three months after the first release.

The governor also announced the release of vehicles to members of the state House of Assembly, Judges, the Chief Imam, state Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) chairman, commissioners and security chiefs in the state.

Bago made the announcements in Minna yesterday at a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre.

He also announced the purchase of 50 patrol vehicles to be shared among the security agencies in the state while the students’ unions will be given a bus.

He said the release of the N20,000 wage award to workers and vehicles to the beneficiaries was in appreciation of the supports they have given to the his administration.

The governor also disclosed the approval N2 billion for the payment of scholarships to students of the state origin in institutions of higher learning.

He disclosed that civil servants should be allowed to purchase the grains to be released by the government at subsidised rates, adding that they should pay for the grains in four instalments.

On the planned nationwide protest, Governor Bago distanced the state from the protest describing it as “unreligious and not in tandem with the culture and traditions of the state.”

Bago called on the people of the state to remain peaceful and continue to pray for the state and the government as well as support government programmes and policies.

