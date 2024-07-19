Ethiopian Airlines Receives Global Recognition

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s leading carrier, announced that it has been awarded the Global Recognition and Appreciation Award at the First International Post-COVID Conference held in Toronto.

This accolade acknowledges Ethiopian Airlines’ pivotal role in distributing emergency gear throughout Africa during the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring the delivery of essential medical supplies and saving countless lives.

The conference was jointly held by Livelihood Development International Initiatives (LDII), Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and other partners aimed at building a unified frontier for responding to future global pandemics. While receiving the recognition award Ethiopian Airlines GCEO, Mr. Mesfin Tasew, expressed his admiration saying, “We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition for our significant contribution worldwide during the COVID-19 pandemic. This recognition is a testament to our commitment, dedication and hard work of our team members, the airline community, and the stakeholders who worked tirelessly with us to keep our operations running smoothly during those difficult times. This award encourages us to stay committed to serving our customers and communities, even during unprecedented challenges.”

In the face of unprecedented challenges, Mr. Mesfin emphasized the airline’s adaptability and unwavering commitment. “Every flight carried is more than just supplies; it carried hope and life. We remain committed to using our global network and expertise to empower”. Ethiopian Airlines played a crucial role in re configuring approximately 25 passenger aircraft into dedicated cargo freighters. The airline conducted over 470 charter repatriation flights, reuniting more than 63,000 citizens with their families, and loved ones. In collaboration with governmental entities, non-profit organizations, and international agencies, Ethiopian Airlines facilitated the transportation of millions of tons of personal protective equipment, medical apparatus, vaccines, and other essential supplies across Africa and beyond.