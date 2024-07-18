Leadership Crisis: ASCN Seeks Stay of Execution on Industrial Court’s Ruling

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCN), said it has appealed the recent judgement of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) reinstating its former president, Comrade Innocent Bola-Audu.

President of the union Comrade Tommy Okon who addressed journalists alongside officials of the union said they have also applied for the stay of execution preventing Bola-Audu from taking over leadership of the union.

While alerting security officials on threats by Bola-Audu to forcefully take back authority using “thugs,” officials of the union urged members to disregard any move by Bola-Audu to mobilise them for any cause.

He said: “Dissatisfied with the ruling, the leadership and members and the organs of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria decided as our fundamental rights, to appeal the judgement and also apply for stay of execution.

“By virtue of that, it therefore means that Innocent Bola-Audu has not been reinstated because of our appeal and stay of execution.

“We are also aware of the clandestine move to take laws into his hands by threatening to reinstate himself either at night or day with some hoodlums. It is proper to put on record that Nigeria is not a banana republic where you have the certified copy of the true ruling and you feel that is execution order.

“You are aware that appeal is our fundamental right and for you to execute the court judgement you must have the certificate of judgement and it has to be through the sheriff of the court but not an individual in court.

“We are sending this note so that all the security agencies of government should be aware that Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, one of leading affiliate unions of the Nigerian Labour Congress of Nigeria, is law abiding and that was why we decided to go for an appeal of the judgement. Therefore, any attempt by individuals or group of individuals trying to bring crisis into the union, we are not going to fold our arms and look at it.”

The union further noted: “Bola Audu does not have the constitutional right to single handedly appoint, terminate or discipline our council. Not even appointment of anybody to be a staff of the secretariat. The power lies on the central working committee and the approval of NEC”.