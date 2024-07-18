FG Set to Leverage Technology Solutions for Livestock, Dairy Production

Emma Okonji

With the rise of technology evolution and its increasing benefits across all sectors of the Nigerian economy, the federal government is considering leveraging technology solutions to enhance livestock and dairy production.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, who dropped the hint in his verified X handle, is of the opinion that the time has come for the federal government to leverage emerging technology solutions in livestock and dairy production to increase food supply across the country.

According to the minister, “Following the inauguration of the Presidential Committee on the Implementation of Livestock Reforms last week in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s agenda, we will be engaging the technology innovation ecosystem over the coming weeks to explore ways to design and apply technological solutions in the livestock, dairy production and other associated sectors. Our belief is that with the strength of our innovation ecosystem, we will stimulate economic growth through increased agrictultural productivity.”

Chairman, National Association of Telecoms Subscribers (NATCOMS), Chief Diolu Ogunbanjo, who commended the initiative of the federal government, said such initiative would help enhance food production in the country, especially when technology is applied.

According to Ogunbanjo, emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), can revolutionise livestock production in Nigeria by enabling predictive analytics for disease outbreaks, optimising feed efficiency, and improving breeding practices. Drones and IoT devices can monitor livestock health and grazing patterns in real time.

A recent study, which delves into smart technologies in animal production, covering opportunities, challenges, and solutions, shows that smart livestock farmers can leverage technology to boost production and meet food demand and sustainably.

Tech experts are of the view that smart agriculture can employ modern technology to enhance efficiency, sustainability, and animal welfare in livestock farming. According to the experts, it includes remote monitoring, GPS-based animal care, robotic milking, smart health collars, predictive disease control, and other innovations to achieve the goals.

“While smart animal production holds great promise, it does face challenges related to cost, data management, and connectivity. To address the challenges, potential solutions include remote sensing, technology integration, and farmer education. Smart agriculture offers opportunities for increased efficiency, improved animal welfare, and enhanced environmental conservation. A well-planned approach is crucial to maximise the benefits of smart livestock production while ensuring its long-term sustainability,” some of the technology experts who spoke to THISDAY, said.

They were of the view that Nigeria’s livestock industry could be transformed through technology and innovation in the areas of Blockchain Technology, Data Analytics, among others, while suggesting some smart farming solutions such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices and mobile applications, that could drive and sustain its implementation.