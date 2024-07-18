  • Thursday, 18th July, 2024

Breaking: Education Minister Pegs University Admission Age at 18, Stakeholders at JAMB Policy Meeting Protest

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Stakeholders and attendees at the on going policy meeting of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, are protesting as the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, declared that only candidates who have attained the age of 18 would henceforth be given admission into tertiary institutions in the country.
Mamman, who was restating his earlier position that candidates below 18 were responsible for crises in the nation’s universities, received open protests from participants at the event.

Right after the minister made the announcement at the event held in the Body of Benchers’ auditorium in Abuja, everyone in the hall began protesting loudly, shouting, “No, no, no.”

Despite the protest, the minister did not back down from his decision, as he explained that the decision was already a federal government policy.

According to him, the action was aimed at addressing some of the major problems facing tertiary institutions, especially universities.

