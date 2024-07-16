Delta Gov Charges New Council Chairmen on Fiscal Discipline

. Welcomes Supreme Court judgement

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has said that the recent Supreme Court judgement granting broad autonomy to the 774 local government councils in the country, has lifted a huge financial burden off the shoulders of the state government.

Oborevwori stated this during the swearing in of the new executive chairmen and their respective vice-chairmen of the 25 local government areas of the state yesterday in Asaba.

The governor noted that the state government has, over the years, had to take on the extra responsibility of helping the local government councils meet their financial demands by augmenting their salaries and pensions.

He assured the new council chairmen that the three months allocations for the local government areas from the Federation Account were intact, adding the councils could hit the ground running.

However, the governor harped on the need for prudent management of resources, embark on relevant projects that will impact the lives of the people and fiscal discipline among the councils’ executive officers, noting that inclusiveness in their programmes and activities should be their watchword.

He advised them live with and stay close to their people in the local government as absentee council chairmen that would run their office from Asaba, Warri or other cities will not be tolerated.

The governor also tasked them to avoid extravagant lifestyles and wasteful spending, but to address the recurring problems of insecurity, poverty, unemployment and environmental decay in the various local government areas.

Oborevwori said: “To the elected local government council chairmen, I urge you to reciprocate the huge mandate that has been given to you by giving preference to the needs and aspirations of your people with a view to delivering good governance.

“You must discharge your duties with sincerity of purpose, impartiality, compassion, fairness, and justice and I expect you to work assiduously for the actualisation of the MORE Agenda.

“As the third tier of government closest to the people, you need to improve the environmental sanitation in your communities. Our urban centres are riddled with filth as a result of improper waste disposal and poor sanitation habits of our people.

“I will like to see you step up in this regard by devising proper waste disposal measures, while embarking on aggressive public enlightenment campaign to educate our people on good sanitation habits.”

He said as the then Speaker of the State House of Assembly, they voted for autonomy for the councils during the 5th Constitution alteration session.

“I therefore, expect you to hit the ground running by embarking on visible infrastructural projects that can be commissioned. You must shun wasteful spending and extravagant lifestyle.

“Let your administrations be characterised by modesty, fiscal discipline, prudent management, judicious allocation of resources, and excellent project delivery.

“As Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, we advocated financial autonomy for the legislature and judiciary. The House also voted YES to Local Government autonomy during the Fifth Alteration of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Therefore, the Supreme Court judgment on financial autonomy for local government councils is a welcome development. Actually, Delta State Government has never tampered with local government funds. Rather, the state government has often had to augment the allocations to the local government councils to enable them meet their financial obligations,” he said.

While charging the new chairmen to improve on their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), the governor cautioned against overtaxing an already burdened populace reeling under the painful effects of the current economic hardship.

He said: “Your success on this job will also depend on your ability to work seamlessly with your vice-chairmen, the legislative arm and other critical stakeholders in the Local Government Area. Please, avoid running a one-man show.

“You must demonstrate the political sagacity to manage the local politics, and the administrative acumen to be all- inclusive to ensure peace, stability, and cohesion in your domains.”

He expressed appreciation to the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, (DSIEC), for conducting free, fair and credible elections and to the security agencies for ensuring peace and security throughout the exercise across the state.

While congratulating the new chairmen and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the resounding victory at the polls on Saturday, the governor said that it was a result of weeks of grassroots campaign, thanking the voters who sacrificed their time and energy to vote leaders of their choice.

Responding on behalf of the chairmen and Vice-chairmen, Chairman of Oshimili North Local Government Council, Hon Innocent Esewezie, expressed appreciation to the governor and leaders of the PDP as well as the people of the state for the opportunity to serve particularly at the grassroots level of governance.