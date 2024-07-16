Anyaoku, Akpabio, Mbah Hail Obaigbena on his 65th Birthday

Peter Uzoho in Lagos and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, yesterday, extended congratulations to media mogul and Chairman of THISDAY/ARISE Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

In a statement, Anyaoku described Obaigbena as a great trailblazer in the advancement of media services across the African continent. He noted Obaigbena’s career as a transformative leader, who had made significant contributions to the industry.

Anyaoku stated, “Hail to a giant media mogul in Africa on his 65th birthday. Prince Nduka Obaigbena is a great trailblazer in the expansion of media services on the continent of Africa. From the publication of THISDAY Newspapers to ARISE Television broadcast in Nigeria and many countries abroad, to the promotion of African fashion and ARISE Play Originals Awards Contenders.

“Your footprint in the media and media-associated industry has been truly transformative. And so I celebrate you on this your birthday and wish you many more years in good health of your continued innovative career.”

Akpabio, in a congratulatory message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, described Obaigbena as a pillar of media development in Nigeria.

He said Obaigbena revolutionised modern journalism practice in the country, describing him as a trailblazer, astute businessman, and entrepreneur.

Part of the statement read, “On behalf of my family, constituents and the National Assembly, I wish to heartily rejoice with a trailblazer, an astute businessman and entrepreneur, and a respected son of the Niger Delta and Nigerian of repute, Chief Nduka Obaigbena, on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

“I am very proud of the Duke of Owa Kingdom for his ingenuity, vision and developmental strides in journalism and media, generally, both locally and internationally. My brother, I must say that you have raised the bar in the media industry and set a standard that is worth upholding.

“As you turn 65, it is my prayer that God Almighty will bless you with more decades of excellent health, strength and wisdom to continue to contribute your quota to the growth of journalism and media practice and the development of Nigeria, generally. Happy birthday and congratulations.”

Mbah described Obaigbena as a disruptive innovator in the African media industry.

In a congratulatory message, the governor called Obaigbena “a bold entrepreneur, who dares to dream big”.

The message read, “Hearty congratulations to a media entrepreneur par excellence, who has proven himself a disruptive innovator in the Nigerian and African media space, contributing immensely to the advancement of the industry.

“Over the years, you have proven yourself an insightful and trailblazing media mogul, who dares to dream big and has a tremendous staying power to nurture the dreams to fruition.

“From politics to economy, sports, entertainment, among others, you have positively impacted virtually every sphere of our national and, indeed, African life.

“This is, therefore, wishing you a happy birthday and many more returns in good health and excellence. Congratulations!”