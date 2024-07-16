Abbas Leads Members on Condolence Visit to Late Lawmaker’s Residence

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Tuesday led a delegation of the House to the Abuja residence of late Hon. Adams Ekene where he condoled with the wife and the parents.

In the delegation were Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu; House Leader, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere; Minority Leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda; Deputy Minority Whip, Hon. George Ozodinobi; members of the House from Kaduna State led by the Caucus Leader, Hon. Amos Magaji Gwamna, among others

Abbas had earlier expressed sadness over the death of Ekene who represented Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency of Kaduna State.

He passed away Tuesday morning in Abuja. He was the chairman, House Committee on Sports.

In a condolence message read at a brief plenary session on Tuesday, Abbas announced Ekene’s passing with deep sorrow.

He said: “Honourable colleagues, ladies and gentlemen, it is with deep sorrow and a profound sense of loss that I announce the passing of our esteemed colleague, Hon. Ekene Abubakar Adams, who represented the Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency in Kaduna State.

“Born in 1985, Hon. Ekene Abubakar Adams was not only a devoted public servant but also a distinguished football administrator and club owner in Nigeria. His remarkable journey from managing Kada City FC, a football club based in Kaduna, to serving in the House of Representatives attest to his versatility and steadfast commitment to the progress of our society.

“Hon. Adams’s tenure in the House was marked by his tireless advocacy for his constituents and his contributions to the development of sports in Nigeria. Recently, he was deeply involved in generating support and funding for Nigerian Olympians at the forthcoming Paris Olympics.

“In fact, the House was meant to receive the Nigerian delegation today before the tragic news of his passing reached us. Hon. Ekene was passionate to the last, demonstrating his dedication to the advancement of sports and the success of our athletes on the global stage. In addition to his public service, Hon. Adams was a loving husband and father. He is survived by his beloved wife and children, who were his greatest sources of strength and inspiration.”

The Speaker regretted that Ekene’s death came less than a week after the House lost another member, Hon. Olaide Akinremi.

He added: “It is particularly poignant to note that Hon. Adams’s passing comes just days after the loss of another distinguished member, Hon. Prince Olaide Akinremi. These recent events serve as a sobering reminder of the fleeting nature of life and the importance of cherishing each moment we have.

“As we mourn the loss of these dedicated public servants, let us reflect on their contributions and the legacy they leave behind.

“As we mourn the loss of Hon. Ekene Abubakar Adams, let us also celebrate his life, his achievements, and the lasting impact he has made on his constituency and our country. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

In line with the House tradition, the lawmakers adjourned sitting to honour the late Ekene after observing a minute of silence.