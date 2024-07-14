Emmanuel Ikubese: Navigating Against the Tide of Sickle Cell Stigma

For a while, it seemed Nigerian actor and former Mr. Nigeria Emmanuel Ikubese had faded from the spotlight. However, he tells Vanessa Obioha much about his journey of introspection and rediscovery, culminating in a new project aimed at raising awareness and removing the stigma associated with sickle cell condition.

The excitement in his voice was unmistakable, almost infectious. His words flowed enthusiastically as if propelled by an unseen force. Confidence oozed from him with a striking panache. Of course, Emmanuel Ikubese, the former Mr. Nigeria, actor, and filmmaker, has always been self-assured, but his composure during a recent chat revealed that he is indeed in a better place.

“I’m doing great. I have never been better. I’m excited to be doing things that I love to do,” he said exuberantly.

Ikubese, a native of Delta State, first grabbed headlines by winning the Mr. Nigeria title at the Silverbird male pageant in 2014. He then represented the country at the Mr. World pageant the same year, finishing as the first runner-up. Even before his runway fame, Ikubese was gaining recognition on MTV Base’s critically acclaimed lifestyle series ‘Shuga.’ The series, which began in Kenya and launched the career of Hollywood actor Lupita Nyong’o, featured Ikubese as the playboy Femi in the second season. His role particularly shone in the third season when production moved to Nigeria, fetching him widespread fame.

From ‘Shuga,’ Ikubese became a sought-after model and actor. In 2015, he appeared in EbonyLife Films’ ‘Fifty.’

“Fifty was one of the movies that shaped the way premieres were done in Nigeria,” he said.

In that same year, he initiated the Respect a Woman (RAW) campaign, a passionate advocacy effort urging men to treat women with respect and reject violence in relationships. This initiative was launched at a time when domestic violence received limited media coverage.

In 2016, Ikubese starred in Dare Olaitan’s crime-heist comedy film ‘Ojukokoro,’ and was appointed a UN Millennium Development Goals Ambassador in 2017.

The actor went on to feature in other films and even won a few plaques along the way.

By 2019, he made his directorial debut with the Pan-African TV series ‘Kyaddala,’ which received rave reviews and cemented his status as a talented filmmaker. He attributed his storytelling prowess to his time on ‘My Flatmates,’ where he honed his ability to craft compelling narratives.

In 2020, amid dating speculation with popular makeup artist Anita Adetoye, the pair wed. However, their marriage lasted barely a year.

“When that happened to me in 2021, I had to take it to the drawing board. I took it back to God to find out where I got it wrong,” he disclosed.

Ikubese totally shut down, embarking on a soul-searching journey to understand the challenges in his life.

“Was I moving too fast? Were there things or signs I missed? I just didn’t understand a whole lot of things. It was a period that needed me to understand myself and the man that I am and required me to shut down for a long time. Of course that got me to a beautiful place with God,” he said.

This newfound relationship with God, according to him, has helped him understand himself better and put things into clearer perspective. It has fueled his enthusiasm not only in dealing with people and situations but also in how he approaches his work.

“Sometimes, life takes you to a place where you never expect but the most important thing is how you’re able to pick yourself up and find yourself because I always believe every challenge that life throws at you is an opportunity for you to get to know yourself better. I now understand a lot of things about what I want to do, what I’m supposed to be doing, my role here on earth, why I’ve been given the gifts, talents and blessings that God has given to me and how I can use that to be a blessing, not just to the people around me and my loved ones, but also to society because at the end of the day when Emmanuel is no more what are the few things that would remain that will be said about me. How did I contribute to society or people’s lives that would be significant that even my kids and family will be proud of?”

To be sure, Ikubese has always been a ‘church boy.’ He was actively involved in church activities and even headed the drama department at one point.

“There’s a difference between a church boy and a son of God. A church boy attends church regularly and is involved in activities and all that. But when life hit me, I wanted to know God better. I have gotten some narratives wrong. I thought that attending and serving in church regularly made me a better Christian but I was wrong.”

Having rediscovered himself, Ikubese is keen on letting his new lifestyle reflect his relationship with God, bringing honour and glory to the Supreme One. This transformation also means letting go of certain lifestyle habits; for instance, he no longer clubs and practices teetotalism.

“I believe drinking (alcohol) amplifies bad behaviour and sometimes gives a wrong impression.”

Working in an industry that often glorifies such lifestyles, Ikubese has found a way to navigate these trappings, even though it feels different. At the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) last May—his first major industry outing in three years—he still attended the after-party. However, instead of partying hard and drinking alcohol, he opted for mocktails and soda while mingling with his colleagues. He didn’t have to wait until the morning crow to retire for the night.

“I didn’t feel like I missed out on anything. I’m having a great time,” he enthused.

Ikubese strongly believes that his destiny lies in the creative industry, and he now understands the purpose behind his gifts and talents.

“If it weren’t so, I would have gone into total oblivion because I have come to realise that if you are not grounded in the industry, it will swallow you up.”

For now, he is determined to become a better actor, create films that inspire and impact society, and focus on innovative and creative storytelling.

“I don’t mind doing things that are not common in the industry. My films are Pan-African. I’m carving a niche for myself.”

Ikubese is generally inspired by people who are highly skilled in their craft and demonstrate excellence in their work.

“I love the works of Hollywood icon Tyler Perry. I also admire the grit of Mo Abudu. I love the way she has been able to build her brand from hosting a TV show to now becoming one of those who shaped the creative industry. She’s a visionary. We’ve seen how she is taking the industry to different places. Kemi Adetiba is another amazing woman. I remember when I saw King of Boys the first time, I immediately called her and told her well done. Despite the limited resources in this industry, you still see people pushing through and making waves. These are some of the people whose works inspire me. I don’t need to do it exactly their way but in my own way.”

Advocacy is another tool Ikubese is using to make a positive impact on society. He revealed that his passion for advocacy was inspired by his days on ‘Shuga.’

“I saw how storytelling can impact the world.”

Recently, he launched the Mzigo Project, which seeks to create awareness for sickle cell disease and inspire hope within the sickle cell community in Africa through a series of media engagements and activities.

According to him, his advocacy for sickle cell awareness began from a place of ignorance.

“I had a friend who was suffering from sickle cell and after he told me all about the condition, I was surprised at my ignorance but soon realised that I wasn’t the only one. We have indirectly stigmatised those with the condition even as children when we call them sicklers. We didn’t understand the implications of our words and actions because there was a narrative about it that we unconsciously grew up with.”

Having lost a cousin to sickle cell disease due to medical negligence, Ikubese is determined to normalise conversations about it. He began by debunking myths and narratives surrounding sickle cell in a book, conducting extensive research and consulting experts to gain a comprehensive understanding of the condition.

In addition to his advocacy efforts, Ikubese is working on a Pan-African film titled ‘Mzigo,’ meaning burden in Swahili, slated for release later this year.

Last February, Ikubese launched the #Run4AWarriorChallenge during the Lagos State City Marathon in partnership with the Sickle Cell Advocacy and Management Institute (SAMI). This initiative aimed to raise funds to provide medical insurance for low-income sickle cell warriors.

Recently, the actor launched the #Sing4ASickleCellWarrior Challenge, leveraging music as a tool for advocacy. Collaborating with Spoken Word artist IB Quake and artist Neon Adejo on a song produced by Fome Peters, Ikubese aims to raise awareness and inspire hope. Fans are encouraged to contribute to the track and spread the message, with the overall winner taking home a rewarding prize.

“The idea of doing that is to get people to take this message to different pockets,” he said.

He further disclosed that there is a plan for a blood drive later in the year.

“Everyone I talked to about sickle cell has a story to tell. I have a cousin, a friend, a sister who passed away due to sickle cell. But all of these are not spoken in the public space. I want to make sickle cell part of our daily conversation. I want to be that spark that will ignite people to talk about it and offer support the best way they can,” he said.

“The Mzigo project is not just to create awareness but to inspire hope in the sickle cell community,” he concluded.