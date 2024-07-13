Tinubu Immortalises Soyinka, Names National Theatre, Lagos After Him

* Nobel laureate celebrates 90th birthday

*Osundare slams Nigerian leaders

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Funmi Ogundare in Lagos

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nigeria’s literary colossus and global icon, Prof. Wole Soyinka as he marks his 90th birthday today.

The President also announced the renaming of the National Theatre at Iganmu, Lagos as The Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts.

Soyinka is a globally celebrated playwright, novelist, poet, essayist, actor, singer, composer, and documentarian.

He is also a foremost advocate of good governance and of a fair and just society who won the Nobel Prize for literature in 1986 – the first African to win the Prize in that category.



The Nobel Prize Laureate is a recipient of many other reputable awards, such as the Benson Medal from the Royal Society of Literature; Academy of Achievement Golden Plate Award; Anisfield-Wolf Book Award, (Lifetime Achievement); and the Europe Theatre Prize – (Special Prize).

The President, in a statement yesterday, by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, described Soyinka as one of the finest minds of his generation; conforming to the highest standards of human enlightenment, but unyielding to injustice, oppression, and base impulses.



Tinubu hailed him as one of Nigeria’s living repositories of history, knowledge and courage and commended him for his valiant efforts in the trenches for the nation’s future both as a pro-democracy champion and as a trenchant voice against corruption and maladministration over several decades.

According to the President: “Our paths crossed during our just struggle for the enthronement of democracy in Nigeria following the annulment of June 12, 1993 presidential election. When faced with a trial in absentia and death sentence by the military regime at home, he galvanized opposition in exile through NALICON and NADECO. His global stature made him the face of our struggle to validate June 12 and restore democracy in Nigeria.



“Today, I join the world to celebrate his profound influence on generations of writers, scholars, and activists who have been inspired by his work. I celebrate him for giving us the spark to fight and confront military dictators in our country.

“I am, accordingly, delighted to have the honour to announce the decision of the Federal Government to rename the National Theatre in Iganmu, Surulere, as The Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts”.



Meanwhile, Prof. Niyi Osundare, a dramatist, poet, and media columnist, yesterday criticised Nigerian leaders, accusing them of exploiting the country’s resources without considering the welfare of the people they are supposed to lead.

He made this known at the International symposium organised by the Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange (WSICE) in collaboration with the National Academy of Letters (NAL).

The programme which had the theme, ‘Eni Ogun: An Enduring Legacy’, was held at the University of Lagos, in honour of the Nobel Laureate.

Osundare criticised corruption in Nigeria, questioning whether governors and senators, shielded by their tinted car windows, ever notice the poverty and suffering of the people. He highlighted the dire situation of families unable to feed their children or afford quality education, blaming the country’s leaders for exacerbating these issues. He lamented that theft now involves billions rather than millions.



Recalling an incident where a former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs misappropriated billions of naira, Osundare noted that such funds could have significantly improved sectors like health, education, and infrastructure. He argued that Nigeria has become ‘corruption compliant’ with no real consequences for wrongdoers, contrasting this with countries like China, where severe punishment would follow such actions.

He remarked on the pervasive apathy among Nigerians, who are no longer shocked by stolen funds, partly because many are weary of complaining, while emphasising the need to mentor the younger generations.



He described Nigeria as a beautiful country beset by ugly leaders and dismissed calls for the nation’s breakup as misguided.

Osundare commended Soyinka, saying, “he is a versatile and masterful figure whose writings have consistently championed freedom and dignity.”

In his remarks, President of the National Academy of Letters (NAL), Prof. Sola Akinrinade, praised Soyinka as a figure whose values are worth celebrating. He highlighted his dedication to activism, intellectualism, democracy, good governance, and truth to authority.



“The symposium aimed to raise awareness and celebrate a man who has significantly contributed to the country and humanity,” he said.

Speaking with journalists, Akinrinade explained that Soyinka’s status as the first black man to win a Nobel Prize in Literature was a milestone younger generations might not fully appreciate, while expressing the desire for people to recognise and value his contributions.

Asked about Soyinka’s current relevance to the country, Akinrinade pointed out that Soyinka’s dedication and lifelong commitment stands in stark contrast to the lack of such values among many current leaders.

“If you look at the trajectory of his life struggles and commitment to values, despite his deprivation and incarceration at some point in defence of the values that he espoused , this is commitment to democracy which has been lacking among our leaders.” Akinrinade stressed the importance of showcasing Soyinka’s legacy to the world.



He called for a new generation driven by the right values, including commitment, conviction, egalitarianism, human rights, and good governance. Describing Soyinka’s legacy, Akinrinade stated, “we can’t have two Soyinkas in a generation, and his values remain.”

The president however expressed concern about the pressing issues facing the nation, such as tyranny and poor governance saying that there’s need to address these challenges to elevate the country to a level of pride and progress.



Earlier in her remarks, the Vice Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof. Folashade Ogunsola, stated that Wole Soyinka embodies the courage of convictions and has lived a life of great impact. She commended the National Academy of Letters (NAL) for honoring him and emphasised the importance of reflecting on his legacy to enhance lives.

Former Vice President and Special Guest at the programme, Prof Yemi Osinbajo commended the Nobel Laureate for challenging injustices in the system and fighting to ensure that the living conditions of Nigerians are improved.