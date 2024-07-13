Registry Staff Urged to Shun Unwholesome Practices Denting Varsity Image

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Workers in the registry departments of universities have been urged to desist from unwholesome practices that dent the image of Nigeria’s ivory towers as they strive for global standards in research and learning.

Vice-chancellor of the University of Agriculture Umudike (MOUAU), Professor Maduebibisi Iwe, made the call in his address at the maiden registry week of the institution with the theme, ‘Repositioning the registry department for effective service delivery in a challenged economy’.

Speaking at the event which ended on Thursday, the VC said that registry staff play a crucial role in the university administration hence their attitudes easily rob off either positively or negatively on every aspect of the university.

The VC specifically identified a number of repugnant practices that registry staff indulge in to the detriment of the university system, including hoarding of files, thereby making things difficult for students, bribery and corruption.

He said that management was aware of the various malpractices that are rife in the registry but because of the harsh economic situation “we’re being lenient” on those found culpable who stand the risk of losing their jobs.

“We are aware that the days are not good, but you must live up to expectations. Work must be done (diligently),” Iwe said, adding that the registry should stop making life difficult for students by maintaining their accurate records.

He stressed the need for the registry staff to keep updating files of both staff and students, adding that if all the files in this university are well maintained, “we will go beyond where we are now”.

The VC warned registry staff that hiding of records that should be kept in the files could attract jail sentences hence they should not be found wanting.

He acknowledged that the universities are plagued by “a lot of problems”, noting that “the last five years have been terrible” for MOUAU but his administration has been able to deal with the problems.

In his remarks a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Sam Onuigbo, who chaired the event, urged MOUAU management to invest in staff training and digitisation of its operations.

He said that high academic standards must be maintained at all times in order “to position our children for greatness” (because) “if we have well educated citizens, they can find employment locally and globally”.

The keynote speaker and Registrar of Alex Ekwueme University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State, Dr. Titus Igwe, called for adequate exposure of registry staff to new trends and provision of working materials for efficient and effective service delivery.

He said that as professionals in administration, registry staff should always strive to leave their footprints on the sands of time by making positive impacts to move the university forward.

The Special Adviser to the Abia State Governor on Education, Dr. Kenechukwu Nwosu, who represented the governor, urged MOUAU to be innovative and constantly improve on its service delivery.

He stated that the Abia government was committed to supporting MOUAU achieve its goals given that education occupies a top priority in its agenda.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Registrar of MOUAU, Dr. Nkeirjka Mbanaso, described the registry department as the engine room of every university, noting that a weak registry translates to a weak university while a strong registry is a strong university.

She said that registry staff should be exposed to further acquisition of knowledge and honing in their skills to engender “a more focused and intentionally effective registry”.