Military to Move against Terrorist Financiers, Uncovers Plan to Attack Critical Infrastructure

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has announced plans to go against financiers of terrorists and other crimes in Nigeria as part of effort to deny the criminal elements freedom of action.

The DHQ, also noted that the easiest way to bring terrorists to their knees is to block their source of funding by targeting those who fund their nefarious activities.

The military also said it has uncovered plan to attack critical infrastructure in parts of the country. Director, Defence Media Operation, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, made this disclosure while addressing a press conference in Abuja.

He also disclosed that the troops killed 187 terrorists and arrested 183 others, across all theatres of operations in two weeks. Buba further disclosed that 854 terrorists and their families surrendered to troops in the North East theatre of operations within the same period.

Giving details of the surrendered terrorists, Buba said: “On 3 July 2024, a total of 22 BH/ISWAP terrorists fighters and members comprising eight adult males, five adult females and nine children surrendered to troops in Madagali LGA of Adamawa State.

“Also, between 3 and 9 Jul 24, a total of 832 terrorist comprising 88 adult males 256 adult females and 488 children surrendered to troops within the theatre of operations”.

He noted that the troops have boots on the ground and are fighting in several dimensions to crush the enemy. According to him, indeed, troops are fighting on ground, air, at sea as well as in the cyber dimension in several parts of the country.

He noted that the common denominator in all military operations are the terrorists, adding that these terrorists are the enemy that must be fought and defeated.

Buba said the terrorists are responsible for keeping the nation in an almost constant state of counter terrorism and counter insurgency, stressing that the DHQ is aware of some of the plans to target some critical infrastructure in the country.

Buba, however noted that the Armed Forces have emplaced measures to forestall such plans. He said that security agencies responsible for securing critical infrastructure and facilities have also been placed on alert.

He said that the measures already put in place will frustrate the planned attack on critical infrastructure in the country.

According to him, in this fight, citizens must understand that, we must never compromise on security, otherwise everyone’s security will be compromised. This is a situation that cannot be over emphasized for us to live in safety and security.

He said the military is doing what is needed at this time, adding “we force the terrorist to pay a price for every act of aggression against citizens of this country. We recognise and have included this as part of our strategy to win the war”.

Noting that the military has no choice but to fight for the safety and security of citizens, Buba said the troops will fight to safeguard the nation and preserve the way of life of the people. He assured that the military will defeat the terrorists on the battlefield and help the nation flourish again.