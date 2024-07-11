Keystone Wins Retail Bank of the Year 2024 Award

Keystone Bank Limited has emerged the ‘Retail Bank of the Year’ at the just concluded Africa Industrial and Development Conference and Awards 2024. The bank was presented with the prestigious award during the Nigeria Middle East Investors Expo and Awards ceremony held at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, over the weekend.

The African Industrial and Development Conference and Awards is an annual event dedicated to promoting industrial development, economic growth, and sustainable best practices across the African continent.

Speaking on the award, Managing Director and CEO of Keystone Bank, Mr. Hassan Imam, was quoted in a statement to have expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, that the award was a testament to the effectiveness of the bank’s various transformation programmes aimed at raising the bar in developing and delivering unique retail financial products to all levels of customers.

According to him, “Keystone Bank has in place a robust retail banking strategy that enables us to review our retail products and processes to ensure that the needs and lifestyles of customers are met. We are grateful for this recognition and dedicate the award to our customers who rely on us to provide the right support for operating effectively in their businesses.

“As a bank, we remain committed to our goal of growing together with our customers. We operate from a position of financial strength, consistently meeting our obligations as well as all regulatory requirements. Our focus is on building a lasting relationship with our customers and continually enhancing their banking experience.”

KPMG, a leading audit and consultancy firm, had rated Keystone Bank high in the retail and SME segments in the country in 2023.

In the 2023 edition of the Nigeria Banking Industry Customer Experience Survey released by the agency, Keystone Bank topped other Nigerian banks moving up from its fourth position in 2022 to second in retail banking with 76.4 points. The lender’s customer experience performance in SME banking also improved significantly as it moved from fifteenth position in the last survey to third in 2023 with 73.5 points.

According to the survey report, customers commended user-friendliness and reliability of Keystone Bank digital platforms as well as its efficiency of payment services, superlative relationship management and swift resolution of complaints.