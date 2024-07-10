Operation Delta Sanity: NNS Delta Donates Generating Set, Slasher Machines, Others to Schools in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri





The Nigerian Navy Ship Delta (NNS Delta), yesterday, donated several items including slasher machines for cutting grass to three selected primary schools in Warri, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Also donated to the beneficiary schools were submersible pumping machines, overhead tanks, generating set, jacking water pumps, exercise books for pupils and jotters for teachers.

The beneficiaries were Okodi Primary School, Cavegina Primary School and Ojojo Primary School, all located in Warri.

Presenting the items worth millions of naira, at each of the schools yesterday, Commander NNS Delta, Commodore Abba Muhsin said the gesture was in line with the Operation Delta Sanity, launched to stem illegalities in the maritime space.

Commodore Muhsin, represented by the Executive Officer NNS Delta, Navy Captain Solomon Paul said “In line with the Operation Delta Sanity, an anti-crude oil operation launched by the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) in January 2024.

“The Nigerian Navy (NN) directed all units under Operation Delta Sanity should also include some non-kinetic approaches into our fight against illegalities in our waters. Today (Tuesday) NNS Delta choose to conduct Educational Rhapsody.”

Further according to him, NNS Delta identified some schools in its immediate environment and asked the schools for their immediate needs before taking further steps to address them.

Commodore Muhsin said the donated items were based on the needs of the schools as highlighted by their respective management teams.

He said that the donation was part of the NNS Delta’s contribution to learning in her immediate communities and encouraged the teachers to ensure the pupil excel.

“That is why in those exercise books, we itemised crimes within the society that will keep ringing in the heads of the pupil. When they keep reading, they will stay away from kidnapping, drug abuse, cultism, stealing and be of good behavior,” he said.

The commodore urged the pupils to study hard and become useful to their parents and the society. Representative of Warri South Local Government Area Education Authority, Dr. Ejiro Kelvin, thanked NNS Delta for the donation, describing it as very laudable.

His words: “We are proud to see this kind of things coming to our schools. Other NGOs and organisations should emulate the Navy to alleviate some of the challenges in our public schools. Government cannot do it alone. By partnering other organisations, things will be better.

“All social vices going on in the country can be captured in the primary schools. I thank NNS Delta for the kind gesture they extended to our schools.”

Head Teacher, Olodi Primary School, Mrs. Cecilia Uwarebaye, expressed appreciation to NNS Delta for the donation and promised the teachers would try and give the pupil the best of learning.

“I am overwhelmed as the head of this school. I thank the NNS Delta for choosing our schools among the beneficiaries. The teachers will not teach the pupil what is not good for them. The children should go home with something that will better their future,” she said.

A pupil of Ojojo Primary School, Miss Mary Praise, thanked the NNS Delta on behalf of her school noting that with the donation, she had learnt that cultism, kidnapping, drug abuse are bad.