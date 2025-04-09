Coastal Highway: Winhomes Boss Tackles Works Minister Over Comments on $250m Diaspora Investment

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





A real estate developer, Stella Ifeoma Okengwu, has challenged the Minister of Works, David Umahi, to obey the pending court order instead of demanding details of the $250 million invested by Nigerians in the Diaspora in her firm to own houses in the Okun Ajah area of Lagos State.

Okengwu, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Winhomes Global Services Limited, in a statement issued yesterday, said it was wrong of the Minister to ask her to publish the financial records of diaspora investors from whom she raised the multi-million dollars to fund the Winhomes project.

She described Umahi’s demand as a distraction from the main issue.

According to Okengwu, the main bone of contention was the minister’s lack of respect for the rule of law by refusing to obey the Court order on the matter.

Okengwu added, “The minister should first address the issue of the pending court order and explain in details the reason behind his refusal to obey a valid court order. It’s a straightforward issue.

“The minister should tell Nigerians why the illegal diversion from the 2006 Coastal Road alignment into Winhomes property.

“Not only that, Umahi should back his claims with legal authorisation from the relevant authorities including the Presidency, Lagos State Government, the National Assembly or the Lagos State House of Assembly.”

Okengwu added that she would not be intimidated or bow to pressure in her pursuits of justice and fairness.

“Despite the ongoing controversy surrounding the Lagos-Calabar Highway project, we are committed to working collaboratively with government entities, but this must be grounded in legality and fairness,” She stated.

The Works Minister had recently called out Okengwu at a stakeholders’ meeting held in Lagos.

Umahi had while commenting on the Lagos-Calabar Highway controversy said, “There’s one Mrs. Ifeoma Okengwu who goes to African restaurants in America and pays people little sums of money, saying she invested $250 million.

“If she collects the $250 million those who paid to her should hold her responsible, as nothing has been done on the land, just a gatehouse.”

Over the last few months, the Ministry of Works had come under fire over the diversion of the Lagos-Calabar Highway project in the Okun Ajah section of the project.