NASENI, Caverton Launch Training of Female Staff on Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and Caverton Helicopters have commenced the second batch of training for 10 selected female engineers and scientists from NASENI system-wide in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) technology.

The six-week training programme. which kicked off on Monday, at Caverton’s training school in Ikeja, Lagos, is part of the NASENI-Caverton (NASCAV) ongoing partnership agreement to strengthen the aviation mandate of NASENI, a statement by the Director Information, NASENI, Olusegun Ayeoyenikan, stated.

The training, NASENI said, is a key component of the SHEFLY project, a pioneering initiative by the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NASENI, Mr. Khalil Halilu, aimed at empowering rural women to leverage drone technology for precision farming and increased agricultural yields.

In his remarks, Team Lead, NASCAV project, Dr. Abayomi Okesola, who spoke on behalf of NASENI management, welcomed the trainees to the training exercise with Caverton, saying that they are worthy partners due to their impressive track record in aviation and marine spaces.

He said the SHEFLY project is a valuable initiative to promote women in STEM fields and bridge the existing gender gap, stressing that the selection of female trainees from the various institutes across different zones was a deliberate effort to enable them manage clusters that will be set up to train rural women in drone technology for enhanced agricultural activities nationwide.

In his welcome address, the Managing Director, Caverton Helicopters, Capt. Bello Ibrahim, who was represented by the Director Corporate Services, Mr. Ayodele Omueti, noted that Caverton is a conglomerate with diverse interests in aviation, marine and training, emphasising that training is essential for ensuring safety and accountability.

He stated that UAVs are among the modern aircraft in the aviation sector, stressing that “the training is timely to ensure we remain current with global technological advancements”. He therefore urged the trainees to stay focused to acquire the knowledge they have come for.

On his part, the Project Coordinator, Caverton Drones, Mr. Ese Obukonise stated that the training adheres to aerodynamic principles and is certified by a UK licensing authority, ensuring compliance with international standards and best practices.

He noted that the demand for UAV pilots in the world is exceptionally high and the SHEFLY project would not only promote gender inclusiveness in a male dominated field, but also empower women to capitalise on emerging opportunities in UAV technology.

Upon completion, the female trainees will in turn, train rural women farmers to utilise drone technology to improve and boost farm yields, he added.