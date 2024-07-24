Navy Intensifies Fight against Oil Theft, Destroys Illegal Bunkering Hideout

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja





The High Command of Nigerian Navy, yesterday said that its Quick Response Team of Forward Operating Base Bonny, under the auspices of Operation Delta Sanity, engaged a group of suspected crude oil thieves in a fire fight at Elem Akrakama, and Elem Tombia general area of Rivers State.

It said that one oil thief was killed, two others arrested, while their hideout was traced and destroyed.

The Nigerian Navy also disclosed that between April and July 2024, no fewer than 24 suspects and six vessels were arrested, while 122 Illegal Refinery Sites were discovered and deactivated, and 57 wooden boats also destroyed.

A statement by spokesperson of Nigerian Navy, Cdre Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, explained that the suspected oil thieves who were armed on board two speedboats, on sighting the team, diverted and fled into their camp with the troops in pursuit.

Adams-Aliu, said the Nigerian Navy team deployed drone surveillance for situational awareness and effective fires forcing the suspects to retreat into the surrounding creeks.

The operation, he said, resulted in a decisive victory as the criminals’ camp and boats were successfully destroyed.

He said: “One suspect was neutralised while two suspects were arrested and are currently undergoing investigation. Items recovered from the suspects include two outboard engines (200 and 140 Horse Power) and two Motorola walkie-talkie radios amongst others”.

The Naval spokesperson recalled that the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla launched Operation Delta Sanity in January 2024 to combat Crude Oil Theft in the Niger Delta Region.

He noted that the operation involves the deployment of more personnel, platforms, helicopters and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles on aggressive surveillance and interdiction operations.

According to him, the remarkable successes of the operation led to its extension in April 2024 and another extension in July 2024.

He noted that the successful operation by Quick Response Team of Nigeria Navy Forward Operating Base Bonny is one of the many effective interdiction operations conducted by Nigerian Navy units in Niger Delta Region.

The high command of the navy also reiterated its warning to nefarious elements involved in crude oil theft and other illegalities in Nigeria’s maritime space to desist from such acts as the it will stop at nothing to restore sanity and order in the Niger Delta.