To Sustain Fight against Oil Theft, Navy Extends Operation Delta Sanity

Okon Bassey in Uyo





In a renewed effort to end the menace of crude oil theft, the Nigerian Navy yesterday said it was set to launch Operation Delta Sanity 11 in the Niger Delta region.

The Commanding Officer, FOB, Ibaka, Capt. Uche Aneke, disclosed this while donating educational materials to Saint Paul’s African Primary School in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Aneke said the Operation Delta Sanity 11 was Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla’s strategy toward ending the menace of crude oil theft and flushing out all forms of criminal elements in the region.

He explained that the donation was part of the efforts to kick-start Operation Delta Sanity 11 and foster civil relationship with host communities.

He further stressed that the donation was also to enlighten on the economic and environmental effects of illegal oil bunkering and smuggling of petroleum products as well as the security consequences on the Nigerian maritime environment.

Aneke said the Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC) exercise, which involved educational outreach and community services among others, is used to drive the message in a non-kinetic line of operation.

He emphasised that under the current leadership of the Chief of Naval Staff, such community services would be constant and sustained.

The Navy used the visit to deliver a sensitisation lecture to the female pupils of the school on the theme: “The impact of Girl-Child Education on the Community Development With Focus on the Ibaka Community,”

Aneke urged the female pupils to take their academics seriously and observe good hygiene.

“Parents of girls of school age who are out of school within the community are also encouraged to enrol in school for a brighter future,” he said.

Aneke said Operation Delta Sanity 11 as well as constant surveillance of areas under the FOB Ibaka Area of Operations and Eastern Naval Command Area of Responsibility would be sustained.

In her remarks, the Head Teacher of St. Paul’s African Primary School, Ibaka, Mrs Justina Uko, thanked the Nigerian Navy for the gesture, saying the initiative would enhance education in the community.

She emphasised the importance of girl-child in the country and prayed that God would continue to bless the Nigerian Navy for impacting knowledge on the pupils of the school.