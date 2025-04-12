Nigeria, China Partnership to Accelerate Digital Economy Growth

Nigeria and China are deepening their relationship with a renewed focus on accelerating the growth of the company’s digital economy.

This commitment was underscored during a recent visit by a high-level delegation from Chinese technology and innovation hub, Z-Park Science and Technology Entrepreneurs Association, to the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP).

The delegation, led by Executive Secretary-General of the association, Mr. Shi Qilin, engaged in discussions with Director-General of the NCSP, Mr. Joseph Tegbe to explore avenues for enhanced collaboration.

Notably, the talks centered on leveraging China’s advancements in science and technology to significantly scale up Nigeria’s digital infrastructure and overall digital economy.

The move is expected to harness Chinese scientific and technological achievements to provide localized industrial and agricultural solutions tailored to Nigeria’s specific needs.

Moreso, it was projected to stimulate job creation, skills of the local workforce through integrated industry-education programs, and ultimately boost economic prosperity across the country.

Shi, highlighted the industrial and technological advancements within the Zhongguancun Infovalley Science and Technology Park, noting the group’s 25-year track record of establishing 50 successful parks across China, and plans to replicate the model in Africa, with a focus on Nigeria.

“The goal is to provide localized industrial and agricultural solutions, create jobs, and empower local talent through industry-education integration. Our focus is not just on investment, but also on building lasting systems that strengthen local economies”, he said.

Tegbe, reiterated Nigerian government’s readiness for collaboration, highlighting the opportunities for Chinese investors in critical infrastructure sectors, including renewable energy and electric vehicles.

“As discussions progress, we are optimistic that this partnership will not only accelerate Nigeria’s digital economy but also open new chapters in economic diplomacy and sustainable development”, he said.