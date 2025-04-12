 Indomie Honours Mothers in New Initiative

Popular noodles brand, Indomie has launched a special Mother’s Day campaign, ‘Show Some Love to Mum’, in commemoration of Mother’s day celebration.

The campaign executed in Lagos, recently, combined both technology and on-ground engagement to honor mothers nationwide.

It highlights the resilience, sacrifice, and unconditional love of Nigerian mothers, using AI technology, which enabled users to generate personalized video messages for their mothers.

Through an interactive online platform, mothers were able to receive AI-generated video greetings from notable celebrities, including Shaffy Bello, Bimbo Ademoye, and Akinyemi Omotayo.

Regional Brand Manager of Indomie, Ibrahim Isa stated that the company’s goal transcends the traditional approach to Mother’s Day celebrations, by offering an experience both emotional and memorable.

“The use of AI allowed us to deliver deeply personal messages that resonated with mothers, making them feel uniquely seen and appreciated”, he stated.

Additionally, the on-site celebration saw mothers treated to curated goody bags and warm recognition from the Indomie team.

Isa remarked further that the initiative reinforced the company’s longstanding commitment to community engagement and emotional connection with consumers.

“This campaign was our way of giving back to them, and the reception we received affirms the importance of celebrating these remarkable women,” he said.