House Urges FG to Suspend Samoa Agreement, Seeks Probe of Contentious Clauses

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to suspend the implementation of the Samoa Agreement.

A national daily had reported that there were clauses that mandate lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) rights in the $150 billion Samoa Agreement signed by the Nigerian government on 28 June.

Based on the story, the Federal Government had resolved to sue Media Trust Limited, publishers of Daily Trust Newspapers over a “misleading” report on the Somoa agreement.

However, the House has directed its Committee on National Planning to investigate the agreement and report back within four weeks.

The resolution of the House followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by the Minority Leader, Aliyu Madaki, and 87 others on the floor of the House on Tuesday.

Details later…