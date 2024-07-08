Unilorin VC Urges Alumni to Promote Positive Image of University

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Vice Chancellor of the university of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Egbewole (SAN), has urged the old students of the institution to continue to use their exemplary leadership and positions to promote the positive image of the institution to the outside world.

Egbewole stated this in Ilorin over the weekend while unveiling the Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State’ Special Assistant on New Media, Mr. Okayinka Fafoluyi as the institution’s advocate.

The University of Ilorin Advocates Unveiling initiative is designed to honour alumni who have impacted their fields, communities, and alma mater.

He said that, “the institution remain one of the leading universities in the country and well respected all over the world today.

“This development is not far fetched as the products of the institution have become well responsible in the various positions they have been occupying in their field of endeavours after their graduation from the University”.

Egbewole added that, “As advocates, you will serve as our mouthpiece, championing our values of excellence, integrity, and community engagement.

“Through your leadership, expertise, and networks, you will play a pivotal role in promoting our institution, fostering collaboration, and enhancing the reputation of UNILORIN, both nationally and internationally”.

He noted that, “Mr. Fafoluyi’s journey from a promising student to a recognised leader in his field exemplifies his commitment to personal growth and mentorship”.

Egbewole said the honouree’s role as UNILORIN Advocates is not only about promoting the university but also about giving back to the community.

“Your role goes beyond mere promotion. As advocates, you will also serve as mentors and role models for our current students, inspiring them to dream big, pursue their passions, and make positive impact in their communities.

“Our expectation is that you will share experiences, offer guidance, and provide opportunities for our students to thrive and succeed in their chosen paths,” the vice chancellor said.

The vice chancellor opined further that, ” Fafoluyi was honoured for his exemplary contributions to media and public relations and also as a result of your commitment to excellence, mentorship, and community development”.

Earlier, the honouree, Fafoluyi, pledged to protect the honour given to him and do everything possible for the institution and the entire society so as to move the nation forward.