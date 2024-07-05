THE SUDDEN DEATH SYNDROME

Regular medical checks could help in containing the scourge

The recent death of Essien Etop Andrew, a Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) deputy controller in charge of finance, administration and technical services, has once again raised the issue of regular health screening by Nigerians. Andrew had developed sudden health complications while responding to questions at the Public Account Committee of the House of Representatives and slumped. Despite the diligent efforts of first responders and medical personnel at the National Assembly Clinic, he unfortunately passed away. Two weeks earlier, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Mohammed Guri, had similarly slumped in his office at the Force Headquarters in Abuja. He was quickly taken to the Force Clinic for medical assistance but was confirmed dead on arrival.

We join the president and the National Assembly in extending our commiseration to the families of the two deceased officers. But their deaths have added to recent similar ones which point to a dramatic rise in health complications, even when there may not be any available data on the issue. There are reports of people alighting from their vehicles to slump and die some minutes after in the hospital. There are also reports of market women who appear hale and hearty before leaving their houses only to be confirmed dead later in the day without any known illness. Many others simply pass on while engaged in some other human activities or even on their bed while sleeping. But there is no mystery involved in many of these rapid and unexpected deaths among otherwise healthy persons.

According to medical experts, several predisposing illnesses such as high blood pressure, stress, high blood level of cholesterol and high blood sugar may precipitate a sudden death. In a country where many of the citizens resort to self-medication to bypass the cost of seeing a medical doctor or a pharmacist, abuse of medications can result in dangerous drug interactions with lethal consequences, particularly among those who have pre-existing medical problems. Many people who are obese or suffering from ill-managed diabetes can easily fall victim of heart diseases and unexpected death.

Heart disease, as experts have pointed out, is the most common cause of an unexpected sudden death in all age groups. It is more prevalent in adults in their 30’s and 40’s and affects men twice as it does women. Some of the diseases are discovered and treated while the person is alive while, among many others, they may go unnoticed until tragedy occurs. It could also occur because of wrong diagnosis. Some of the problems arise in some patients when there are abnormal heart rhythms, and the heart is unable to pump blood. Within minutes, this could cause death unless emergency treatment is begun immediately.

Incidentally, many of these ailments come without warning signs. In the case of sudden cardiac arrest for instance, over half of the victims die without symptoms. When there are signs, they come in the form of “racing heartbeat or they may feel dizzy, alerting them that a potentially dangerous heart problem has started.” Other symptoms listed include headache, chest discomfort, breathing problems, blurring vision and convulsion.

With people paying – out- of- pocket for their healthcare and given the level of poverty in the country, the challenge is grave. But the frequency of these deaths arising from cardiovascular or related diseases can be brought down considerably if people make certain lifestyle changes. Those with means should also not neglect regular appointments with their doctors. In addition, quitting such habits like smoking, losing weight among those who are obese and exercising regularly can help in containing incidents of sudden deaths. Health authorities must embark on a campaign for Nigerians to imbibe healthy lifestyles.