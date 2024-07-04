Rivers Utd Unveil Finidi George as Chief Coach

Almost a month after he left his Super Eagles Chief Coach role, Finidi George was formally unveiled yesterday as the new Head Coach of Rivers United..

The Pride of Rivers relieved Stanley Eguma as the technical adviser of the team during the just concluded Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season while Coach Evans Ogenyi was appointed on an interim basis.

Finidi left Enyimba International last season to handle the Super Eagles but decided to resign after just two 2026 World Cup qualifier games.

He didn’t want to be part of a situation where a foreign technical adviser will be imposed ahead of him.

It was learnt yesterday that the Rivers State-owned club signed Finidi on a two-year deal.

His main priority in the coming season is to return Rivers United to their glory days and secure a continental ticket.