Court Orders Kano Judges to Quit Membership of Probe Panel on Ganduje or Else Face Consequences

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

Justice Simon Amobeda of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano has issued 48 hours deadline to two Kano Judges, Justice Zuwaira Yusuf and Justice Farouk Lawan Adamu, appointed by Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, to resign their appointments with immediate effect or face the consequences.

The two judges served as Chairman of Judicial Commission of Inquiry for the Recovery of Misappropriated Public Properties and Assets, and Chairman of Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate Political Violence and Missing Persons in the state.

The presiding judge gave the order while delivering his judgment in the case instituted by the former governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, seeking the court to stop Governor Yusuf from probing his administration.

Justice Amobeda said failure by the judges to comply with the 48-hours deadline, the National Judicial Council (1st Defendant) shall stop forthwith, the payment of any remuneration, allowances and benefits meant for judicial officers from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation to the Judges.

He said the judges should desist from performing executive functions assigned to them by the Governor of Kano State in Court rooms meant to adjudicate disputes between persons and authorities in Kano State.

Justice Amobeda further said the action by the governor to set up the commission of inquiry to investigate Ganduje without appealing an earlier court judgment by Justice A. Liman declaring that Ganduje can only be investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) or the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), amounts to abuse of office and undermining the sanctity of the judiciary.

According to him, “That, by the combined provisions of Sections 153(1)(i) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, CFRN, 1999 (as altered), Paragraph 21(d) of Part I of the Third Schedule Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered).

“Sections 1, 3 and 6 of the Commission of Inquiry Law, Cap. 26, Laws of Kano State, the Governor of Kano State has no power to appoint the 4th and 5th Defendants and administer another Oath of Office on them to serve as Chairmen of Commission of Inquiry constituted by the Governor of Kano State.

“And office meant for Commissioners of Kano State Government in order to exercise executive powers assigned to them by the Governor of Kano State and stop them from performing their functions as Judges of the High Court of Kano State, without recourse to the 1 Defendant.

“That, by the combined effects of the provisions of Sections 6, 84, 153(1)(1), 271(2), 272 together with Paragraph 21(c) of Part 1 of the Third Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered), the 4th and 5″ Defendants are not legally permitted, while still purporting to hold the Office of Judge of High Court of Kano State, to accept appointments as Chairmen of Commissions of Inquiry with quasi-judicial powers equivalent powers to that of a Magistrate Court and subject to review by a Judge of the High Court of Kano State.” the order stated

“That, by the combined effect of Sections 5 and 6 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered), the action of the Governor of Kano State of appointing the 4th and 5th Defendants as Chairmen of the Commissions of Inquiry pursuant to the provision of Sections 3 and 6 of the Commission of Inquiry Law, Cap. 26, Laws of Kano State, instead of appointing from amongst the Commissioners of Kano State Government is an encroachment into and undermining the judicial arm of government, a breach doctrine of of the separation of powers, a grave violation of the Constitution, and gross misconduct on the part of the Governor of Kano State and the 3rd Defendant who administered the Oath of Office and Oath of Allegiance to the 4th and 5th Defendants.

“That, by the combined effect of the provisions of Sections 5, 6, 84 and 271 of the Constitutio