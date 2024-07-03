Senate Leadership Visits Saraki, Consoles Him  over Mother’s  Demise

. Mrs Tinubu condoles Shettima’s wife over mother’s death

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has commiserated with his predecessor, Senator Bukola Saraki over the death of his mother, Madam Florence Morenike Saraki, aged 88, who passed on recently.

Akpabio led a delegation of the Senate comprising Deputy Senate President, Senator Jubrin Barau; Senate Leader, Senator Bamidele Opeyemi; Senator Saliu Mustapha and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan among others to Saraki’s Abuja residence.

Akpabio described the loss of one’s mother as saddening, according to a statement by the Special Assistant on Media and Communication to the Senate President, Anietie Ekong.

The statement quoted Akpabio as saying: “We received the news of the demise of your mother with great sadness realising the impact the loss must be having on yo– u and the entire Saraki family. A mother is a mother. It is not an easy thing to lose a mother no matter the age.”

It added, “The closeness of a son to the mother is unexplainable. It is only those who have experienced it that can understand the sadness.

“I know you would have wished her to live forever but the good thing is that you are alive to ensure that you give her a befitting farewell. Another aspect of it is that she died at a ripe age. God was very kind to her and God has remained very kind to your family.

“As the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we decided to come and condole with you and to assure you that we are with you in this moment of grief.

“Also to reassure you that you still have us to lean on. We will also be there with you on the final interment in line with the Christian rites of passage.

“The Sarakis may have lost a mother but they have also gained an Angel in heaven who will watch over them.”

He prayed God to add more years to members of the family and for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

Responding Senator Saraki thanked the entire National Assembly and the Senate President whom he described as a compassionate leader who sees beyond the political environment to share in the grief of his family.

Saraki said: “It feels different to lose a mother. A mother and a son relationship is also a special relationship. So when people come and say the passage is a celebration of life, you try to understand it but you can’t. But a visit like this gives you courage and I’m sure she is resting in peace.

“Let me wish you the very best where you are now. I know it is not an easy task. As they say, you are first among equals. It is easier being an Executive Governor, where you have executive powers than being a presiding officer.”

“I’m happy you are doing well. God will guide you. You are a good man and you have shown that by being here because I am not part of your party. God will continue to guide you. I appreciate your coming. Thank you so much for coming,” he said.

Meanwhile, wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has extolled the virtue of mothers saying they are the ones who largely help shape the lives of their children.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja while on a condolence visit to the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, who recently lost her mother, the First Lady pointed out that though female children tend to gravitate towards their fathers, the role and influence of the mother cannot be over emphasized.

“The influence of the mother is great. Though our fathers tend not to scold us as much as our mothers but what our mothers do especially when we are still very young is really remarkable”.

“I know you will miss her very much but she has done so well and I pray Almighty Allah remembers all her good work and forgives her shortcomings.

“The loss of a mother is really a painful thing and no matter how old she is, you will not want her to go”.

She prayed for strength for Hajia Nana Shettima and other members of the family to bear the loss.

Responding, Hajia Nana Shettima, thanked the First Lady for the visit.

Mrs Tinubu was accompanied on the visit by wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Wife of the Deputy Senate President, Wife of the Imo State Governor and Wife of the Chief of Staff to the President.