Revolutionary Leadership Programme, iLead, Set to Transform Nigeria’s Next Generation of Leaders

In a move that could change the face of leadership in Nigeria, the Maxwell Leadership Foundation has launched its revolutionary leadership programme, iLead, in partnership with iLead Nigeria.

This innovative initiative is set to equip the next generation of leaders with the skills and values needed to transform Nigeria and Africa for generations to come.

Speaking during its launch in Lagos recently, Gbenga Samuel, Project Director of iLead Nigeria, said, “The iLead programme is a game changer for Nigeria.



“We are already seeing remarkable results from our pilot phase, with students reporting improved self-esteem, academic grades, and leadership skills.

“We are excited to roll out the programme nationwide and empower one million students with leadership skills that will transform Nigeria and Africa for good.”

Further according to Samuel, “Our vision is to raise a generation of leaders who will be equipped to tackle the challenges facing our nation and continent. We believe that leadership is the key to unlocking the potential of our young people, and we are committed to making a positive impact in their lives.



“We are calling on schools, educators, and leaders across Nigeria to join us in this revolutionary movement. Together, we can empower the next generation of leaders and transform Nigeria and Africa for good. The future is bright, and it starts with iLead.

“With iLead, Nigeria’s next generation of leaders will be equipped with the skills and values needed to transform the country and the continent for good. The future is bright, and it starts with iLead, a programme of the Maxwell Leadership Foundation.”



John Griffin, Vice President of Global Programmes at Maxwell Leadership Foundation, said the foundation was inspired to extend its scope to Nigeria due to the country’s desire for good leadership.

“We believe that everyone deserves to be led well, and we go where we are wanted. We have a gentleman in Gbenga Samuel who is doing great work here in Nigeria, and we are excited to support him in empowering the next generation of leaders,” Griffin said.

Griffin added: “We are excited to support Gbenga Samuel and the team at iLead Nigeria in empowering the next generation of leaders through our iLead programme. Together, we can make a real difference in Nigeria and beyond.”

Griffin emphasized that, “The iLead programme is designed to be student-centric, with a peer-to-peer methodology that allows students to practice leadership skills while facilitating weekly lessons.



“With 16 lessons per volume and three years of content, the programme provides a comprehensive foundation for leadership development. And the best part is that the programme is available free of charge to schools, thanks to the generosity of the Maxwell Leadership Foundation.”