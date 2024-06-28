NEC Silent on New Wage, Govs to Keep Engaging Parties for Resolution

* Recommit to process, better pay for workers

*Southern governors seek to negotiate payable wage with workers

*FG approves $1b agric consortium initiative

*Seeks measures to end crude oil theft

*Meeting approves NDPHC board members

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and James Sowole in Abeokuta

The National Economic Council (NEC), chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, yesterday, ended its 142nd meeting without any information on the contentious new national minimum wage.

Curiously, President Bola Tinubu, in an unprecedented move, attended the NEC meeting held at the Council Chambers of State House, Abuja.

That was as the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), yesterday, said its members had agreed to continue engaging with key stakeholders with a view to reaching a mutually agreeable solution on the minimum wage debacle.

NGF recommitted to the process and assured that the ongoing negotiations would bring about better wages.

At the same time, governors from the southern part of Nigeria, under the aegis of Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF), asked to be allowed to negotiate the wage payable to their workers. They said the ability of each state to pay what it could afford should be a major consideration in arriving at a national minimum wage.

The vice president is the statutory chairman of NEC, which was expected to deliberate on the issues of the new national minimum wage.

The president’s attendance came against the backdrop of his decision to consult with necessary stakeholders, including governors, all of whom are members of the council.

Tinubu had said he would only submit a new national minimum wage to the National Assembly for passage into law after such consultations.

But at the end of the meeting, the council was silent on the minimum wage issue.

Addressing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting, Minister of Agriculture, Abubakar Kyari, who joined the governors of Imo, Kano and Kogi to brief reporters, disclosed that the federal government had approved a $1 billion agriculture mechanisation programme that would set up 1,000 agro-sector service providers across the country with tractors.

According to him, “We will have a minimum of 2,000 tractors a year for the next five years and all other aggregation of agricultural commodities is going to be utilised, at least nothing less than 600,000 youths to man these 1,000 service centres.”

Kyari explained that the elaborate plan would be rolled out soon, and said the project was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Tuesday.

He spoke of an arrangement with John Deere and Tata to provide 2,000 tractors before the end of the year.

The minister said the Greener Imperative Project, which was still in the works, was a 950-million-euro project that would soon be unveiled.

Kyari stated that a deal was being anticipated with Belarus Tractors to supply 2,000 tractors per year for the next five years, with 9,000 implements and spare parts, among others.

The minister also disclosed that Saudi Arabia had expressed interest in 200,000 metric tons of red meat every year and one million tonnes of soya from Nigeria.

Kyari said, “We have already last week had a meeting with our entrepreneurs and we have come out with a roadmap, where we can supply and satisfy that demand.

“We are looking at partnership with foreign governments, not necessarily trying to ask them to come and invest, but asking them, what can we produce so that we can sell to you, so that we can earn foreign exchange.”

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State also disclosed that NEC directed the sub-committee on crude oil theft to provide comprehensive recommendations on how to end the menace during the next meeting.

Uzodimma said even though the sub-committee was expected to submit its report during Thursday’s meeting, “it was inconclusive.”

On his part, Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State announced the constitution of the board of the Niger Delta Power Holding, which had operated for a long time without a supervising board.

Yusuf revealed that the board was made up of the governors of Borno, Katsina, Imo, Ekiti, Kwara, and Akwa Ibom states, representing the different geo-political zones.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, spoke on the activation of the Presidential Food Systems Coordinating Unit, chaired by Shettima.

The governors had earlier held an emergency meeting yesterday after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) postponed the minimum wage discussion to allow Tinubu to conduct broader consultation.

According to a communique released after the meeting that extended into the early hours of yesterday, and signed by NGF’s acting Director, Media, Ahmed Salihu, the forum equally discussed various issues impacting the nation.

The communique read, “We, members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), at our meeting held today, deliberated on issues affecting the country.

“The forum discussed the new national minimum wage. The governors agreed to continue engaging with key stakeholders to reach a mutually agreeable solution. We remain dedicated to the process and assure that better wages will result from the ongoing negotiations.”

The governors had previously rejected the federal government’s proposed N62,000 monthly minimum wage, saying some states would need to borrow money to pay the salaries.

But organised labour continued to demand a wage of N250,000.

The governors also highlighted the significance of the World Bank-Nigeria for Women Project Scale-Up and stressed the need to implement it at the state level as originally intended, given that the states were the primary entities responsible for the project.

The communique said, “The forum received a presentation from the Minister of Women Affairs on the World Bank-Nigeria for Women Project Scale-Up, along with other activities of the ministry.

“Members noted the importance of the project and emphasised the need to implement it at the state level as initially conceived, as the states are the primary obligors of the project.

“The governors acknowledge the work and contributions of the Ministry of Women Affairs in promoting gender equality, empowering women, and advancing social development across Nigeria.”

The communique further stated, “Members received the Acting Country Director of the World Bank, Mr. Taimur Samad, and his team to discuss the bank’s various programmes currently being implemented in the states, including HOPE Series of Projects: Nigeria Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equality, Food and Nutrition Security; NFWP-SU: Nigeria For Women Project Scale Up; NG-CARES: Nigeria Community Action (for) Resilience and Economic Stimulus Programme; SABER: State Action on Business Enabling Reforms Programme; SPIN: Sustainable Power and Irrigation for Nigeria Project.

“Members expressed willingness to continue to provide the much-needed support to ensure programme effectiveness across the country.

“Members received a briefing from Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee. He highlighted the progress made regarding the ongoing Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms. He sought the input and support of their excellencies on a number of proposals which would directly impact the subnational level of government.

“Members pledged their support for the committee to ensure the successful implementation of these reforms and to collaborate closely to address any challenges that may arise.”

Similarly, at a meeting in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, the 17 southern governors stated that consideration of the cost of living, which varies from state to state, should be a major factor in determining the minimum wage.

They advocated that each state should be allowed to negotiate the new wage with their respective labour unions.

The resolutions were contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the forum’s meeting held on Monday, June 25, in Abeokuta.

In the 16-point document, the southern governors called for strengthening of fiscal federalism and devolution of powers and expressed concern over current practices, where mineral licences were issued and exploration undertaken without recourse to state governments.

The communique stated, “The forum discussed the minimum wage issues demanded by labour and unanimously agreed that the minimum wage should be reflective of the cost of living and that each state should be allowed to negotiate its minimum wage.

“This led to the forum’s discussion on fiscal federalism and devolution of powers.”

NEC Names Governors as NDPHC Board Members

NEC, yesterday, ratified the nomination of six governors as members of the Board of Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

The governors, representing the six geo-political zones, were those of Borno, Katsina, Imo, Ekiti, Kwara, and Akwa Ibom states.

NEC noted the importance of NDPHC to the country’s economic development in approving these nominations.

According to a release by media assistant to the vice president, Stanley Nkwocha, the 142nd NEC meeting saw the presentation of key updates and recommendations from various ad hoc committees.

Notable among them was the Ad Hoc Committee on Flood, Erosion, Drought and Desertification (Mitigation, Adaptation, Preparedness and Response), presented by the governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Ododo, which called for the revitalisation of State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMAs) and improved coordination between different levels of government.

The council also resolved that the vice president, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning should meet on Monday to strategise on funding sources to mitigate the climate challenge facing the states.

The outcome of the meeting will be presented to the president on Tuesday.

NEC also resolved to adopt the recommendations of the committee’s report on implementation and provision of funds to states and relevant MDAs to address the problems.

On update from NEC Ad-Hoc Committee on Economic Affairs, presented by Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the council resolved that the committee aligns its mandate with the National Economic Management Team [NEMT] to come up with robust solutions to the country’s economic challenges.

The committee was working closely with states to address challenges related to foreign exchange loan facilities and fuel pricing.

The Ad-Hoc Committee on Crude Oil Theft Prevention and Control, chaired by Uzodinma, presented key recommendations as part of interim measures to improve security at oil and gas terminals and enhance regulatory oversight in the sector.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde was co-opted into the committee as a subject matter expert, just as the committee was mandated to submit its final report to council within one month.

The council also received an update on the ongoing discussions regarding the establishment of state police, and urged states to expedite their submissions on the matter.

In a move to bolster food security, Shettima announced the presidential approval for operationalising the Presidential Food System Coordinating Unit, tasked with developing robust economic solutions for the country’s food system.

The council also received updates on the country’s financial standing by Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, with the Excess Crude Account reported at $473,754.57, the Stabilisation Account at ₦28,738,722,369.83, and the Natural Resources fund at ₦53,891,102,650.71.

In his opening remarks, Shettima linked the boost in Nigeria’s economic outlook to the financial prudence and transparency framework adopted by Tinubu.

According to him, “At the helm of the nation’s affairs is a leader who always reminds us of the necessity of making the right calls to deliver on our promises to the nation.”

The vice president explained why Tinubu earned and deserved the title, Jagaban, conferred on him by the Emir of Borgu, saying the president is Jagaban (the front-row commander), he has a rare political virtue that has made him the unifying nub of the zeal to serve the country.

Shettima said, “Again, we highlighted Nigeria’s improved credit outlook by Fitch Ratings, owing to Mr. President’s transparency and effective financial management to further the nation’s economic progress.

“Today, as we prepare for the agenda of the day, I am excited by the presence of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a reservoir of ideas, a visionary extraordinaire, as he guides us towards finding a common ground.

“Nobody can do so better than he does, and it is this rare political virtue that has made him the unifying nucleus of our aspirations to serve the nation. He is the Jagaban, the front-row commander, for a reason.”