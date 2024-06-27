FG: Tinubu’s Govt  Remains Committed to Free Press, Responsible Journalism

•Cautions against fake news

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The federal government, yesterday, reiterated the commitment of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration to a free press and responsible journalism in Nigeria.

It however, urged Nigerians to be weary and cautious of fake news and misinformation, stating that if left unchecked, they could lead to instability.

Speaking at the launch and public presentation of a book written Mr. Azu Ishekwene of the Leadership newspapers titled: “Writing for Media and Monitoring It”, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, said the administration would always stand for free press

According to him, “As we celebrate this milestone, it is also important to reaffirm the commitment of the Tinubu administration to a free and responsible journalism.

“We understand that a society can only flourish when its media organs are free to report the truth without fear of retribution and to equally hold those in authority accountable.

“The President Tinubu administration is therefore, dedicated to creating an environment where journalists can work freely, without intimidation, and with the assurance that their rights will be acknowledged and protected.”

However, he said, “freedom comes with responsibility. As we champion the cause of a free press, it is incumbent on the media to exercise this freedom with a sense of duty, ethics and patriotism.

“It is crucial that the information disseminated to the public is accurate, balanced, and devoid of sensationalism.”

Commending the author of the book, the minister said, “Through your words, you have not only informed the public but have also inspired generations of journalists to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.”

One of the panelists at the book launch, Ahmed Kadaria, called for the media practitioners to be accountable and speak truth to government without being compromised

The book reviewed by one of Arise news anchors, Dr. Reuben Abati, and attended by prominent media operators, including the publisher of the Vanguard newspapers, Chief Sam Amuka.