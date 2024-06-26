Kogi Raises Revenue Base to N23.5bn Per Annum

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS) has disclosed that the Service has moved the revenue generation of the state from N6.5 billion to N23.5 billion per annum.

The Executive Chairman of KGIRS, Salihu Enehe, stated this during the 2024 stakeholders’ interactive session organised by the revenue body in Lokoja, Kogi State yesterday.

He explained the revenue generation of the state as at 2015 was pegged at N6.5 billion, stressing that due to the commitments and reforms introduced into tax collection the revenue tremendously improved to N23.5 per annum.

The executive chairman noted that the state government in the last eight years has used the tax payers money in providing infrastructure, quality education, health, agriculture among others, appealing to tax payers in the state to endeavour to pay their taxes as at when due to enable the government do more for the people.

The Director in charge of MDAs and other Revenues, Dr. Olubunmi Ajayi, in his presentation on ‘Continuous Stakeholders’ Engagement for Effective Tax Administration’, urged tax payers not to pay cash to revenue officials.

He stated that the instruction was to eradicate all forms of illegality within the system, adding that the service had simplified process of tax payment through the banks, PoS and other means.

“Our taxpayers remains our valued assets in generating the necessary funds for social and economic development of the State, as they perform their civic responsibility in paying their tax obligations,” he stated.

The stakeholders’ interactive session was attended by business class, property owners, Civil Society Organisations, schools proprietors, government functionaries, religious and community leaders and petty traders.