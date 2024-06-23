  • Sunday, 23rd June, 2024

Fire Outbreak at Christ Embassy Headquarters

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Sunday Ehigiator

A devastating fire broke out at the headquarters of Christ Embassy, located in the Oregun area of Lagos, Nigeria, in the early hours of Sunday.

The blaze, which started in the early hours of Sunday morning, razed a significant portion of the church building, leaving a trail of destruction.

Sharing a video from the location, Augustine tweeting as Chief_Augustin1 on X.com wrote, “Christ Embassy Church on Billings Way, Oregun, is on fire.

“Serious fire is raging, and men of the Lagos State Fire Service are working hard to put it off. Thank God service hasn’t commenced fully.”

Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities have been reported, as the fire occurred before the start of church services. However, the cause of the fire remains unknown and is currently under investigation.

The Lagos Fire Service responded promptly to the incident, with firefighters working tirelessly to contain the inferno and prevent its spread to nearby buildings.

The incident has sparked an outpouring of support from the community, with many taking to social media to offer prayers and well wishes to the church and its members.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.