Fire Outbreak at Christ Embassy Headquarters

Sunday Ehigiator

A devastating fire broke out at the headquarters of Christ Embassy, located in the Oregun area of Lagos, Nigeria, in the early hours of Sunday.

The blaze, which started in the early hours of Sunday morning, razed a significant portion of the church building, leaving a trail of destruction.

Sharing a video from the location, Augustine tweeting as Chief_Augustin1 on X.com wrote, “Christ Embassy Church on Billings Way, Oregun, is on fire.

“Serious fire is raging, and men of the Lagos State Fire Service are working hard to put it off. Thank God service hasn’t commenced fully.”

Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities have been reported, as the fire occurred before the start of church services. However, the cause of the fire remains unknown and is currently under investigation.

The Lagos Fire Service responded promptly to the incident, with firefighters working tirelessly to contain the inferno and prevent its spread to nearby buildings.

The incident has sparked an outpouring of support from the community, with many taking to social media to offer prayers and well wishes to the church and its members.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.