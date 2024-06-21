Kwara Gov Advocates More Appreciation for Nigerian Army

• AbdulRazaq hails Army’s support for internal security

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has advocated more appreciation for the sacrifices of the security agencies, including the Nigerian Army.

He said the military has played important roles to support civilian authorities at all times, including at a time when the country was under intense pressure from hostile non-state actors.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, revealed that the governor spoke in Igbaja, Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state, Thursday at the inauguration of a Computer Based Testing (CBT) centre, a special intervention project of the Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lieutenant General T. A. Lagbaja.

The project was executed by Major General Adelokun Eyitayo, a serving military officer and native of Igbaja Land, who also launched his three books, titled: ‘Life of Prince Daud and Spirituality; Tears for Suni and Titi; and The Boy on the Highland’.

“This computer centre means a lot for the socioeconomic growth of this community. Not only does it nudge members of the community towards acquisition of necessary skills for this age; it opens up new frontiers of socioeconomic benefits for Igbaja and communities around it,” the governor said.

“I am also fascinated by the spirit behind this project. It is timely and necessary. The need for better military-civil relations cannot be over-emphasized. Recent developments in our country again suggest a need to deepen citizens’ appreciation of the sacrifices that our security forces make to keep us safe, stabilise the fabric of our society, and ward off every threat against the Nigerian state.

“Over the last two decades, the military has played very important roles to support civilian authorities at all times, including at a time when our country came under intense pressure from hostile non-state actors.”

AbdulRazaq commended the Federal Government and the CoAS for establishing the CBT centre that he said will aid skill acquisition and boost socioeconomic growth of the area.

“We therefore cannot thank the Federal Government and our military enough. We must appreciate and honour members of our security forces, including military personnel deployed in internal operations and during emergencies, and cease all attacks on them,” he added.

The inauguration attracted various dignitaries, including the CoAS Lagbaja, who was represented by Maj. Gen. Obinna Onubogu; the Elese of Igbajaland, Oba Ahmed Awuni Arepo III; and Igbaja CBT Project Executor, Major General Eyitayo; among others.

Lagbaja, for his part, said the execution of the project further affirms the transformational drive of the Nigerian Army towards achieving its constitutional responsibility through a non-kinetic line of operations.

The Army Chief thanked AbdulRazaq and the people of the state for their continued support for the operations of the Nigerian Army.

“The Nigerian Army has received tremendous support from your government. It is also gladdening to note that we have enjoyed cordial working relationships with you over the years, and your support has contributed immensely to our operational success within the state and the entire North-central region,” he said.

Eyitayo thanked the CoAS for the approval of the project and his unwavering support for its delivery.

He also appreciated the governor for directing the purchase and supply of his three books for the use of students of public secondary schools in the state.

The governor, meanwhile, attended the 2024 Igbaja Day celebration, where he urged the people of Igbaja to continue to recognise the rich cultural heritage and diversity that makes the community to be unique.

He congratulated the Elese of Igbaja, the Jagunmolu of Igbaja and founder of Al-hikmah University, Chief Oladimeji Igbaja, and all sons and daughters of Igbaja community on the celebration, requesting them to continue to unite for accelerated growth.

“Let us embrace and celebrate our diversity, and continue to build bridges of understanding and empathy,” the governor said.

“As you are aware, our administration has embarked on various projects that touched the lives of everyone across the state, including Igbajaland. We will continue to do more to improve the lives of our people.”

Oladimeji, who was excited by the governor’s culture of arriving early for events, praised AbdulRazaq for time management, and how the administration has executed many laudable programmes and projects in the town and elsewhere.

Rafiu Ajakaye

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor

June 20, 2024